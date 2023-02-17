...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This week it’s time to adorn yourself with purple, green and gold beads as we celebrate Mardi Gras.
The celebration of Mardi Gras dates back to Medieval times in Italy and France. The name Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French and refers to feasting before fasting begins for Lent the next day. Mardi Gras is also known to some as Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day.
The celebration made its way from Europe to what is now Louisiana in 1699 when French-Canadian explorer Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville arrived and christened the land "Pointe du Mardi Gras" the day before Lent. That area is now famous for its bacchanal revelry filling the streets every year, as well as the traditional foods eaten at the time of Mardi Gras.
King Cake is a favorite, along with Gumbo and Dirty Rice. Dirty Rice was first served up on the plantations of Louisiana. Rice was inexpensive and plentiful and a necessity to feed many with little cost. By adding leftover vegetables and proteins such as chicken livers and gizzards cooked in bacon fat with spices this tasty rice dish appeared "dirty."
Over time the ingredients for Dirty Rice have been adapted regionally to the tastes of families and friends, and expanded throughout the South. While I’m not fond of chicken livers as original recipes noted for Louisiana Dirty Rice, I am partial to Red Rice which is a Low Country dish from the Gullahs that often uses sausage. Both dishes are tasty and inexpensive which is important as food prices today continually rise.
This week, I have included a recipe for Red Rice. Red Rice as its name implies is indeed red from the addition of tomato. I also like to toss some shrimp in Old Bay and sear while the dish cooks. Red Rice topped with shrimp and fresh parsley makes a nice meal. And the ingredients can be altered to whatever suits your family.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Low Country Red Rice with Sausage
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups long-grain white rice
• 4 slices of bacon, diced
• 4 tablespoons butter
• 8 ounces smoked pork sausage, finely diced
• 1 large onion, finely diced
• 1 green or red pepper, finely diced
• 2 stalks celery, finely diced
• ½ cup tomato paste
• 1 can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
• 4 teaspoons sugar
• 1 tablespoon garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 teaspoon creole, Cajun, or blackened seasoning, optional
• Hot sauce such as Frank’s, to taste
• Fresh parsley, chopped
PREPARATION
• Rinse the rice to remove the starch. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
• In a large heavy pan, melt the butter until foaming over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and sausage, stirring until browned. Remove and set aside.
• Add the onion, pepper, and celery to the rendered fat in the hot pan. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables soften and start to brown at the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and seasonings. Stir rice into the tomato mixture and cook about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
• Stir in reserved bacon, sausage, and black-eyed peas. Add just enough water to cover the rice. Tightly cover with an oven-proof lid or foil and bake for 30 minutes. Do not remove lid from pot while cooking.
• Remove the pan and fluff the rice with a fork. Turn off the oven. Cover and place the pan back in the oven for an additional 10 minutes.
• While the rice finishes in the oven, you can sauté seasoned shrimp or chicken thighs to add if desired. Top with chopped fresh parsley. Serve hot.