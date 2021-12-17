Sometimes holidays can be a little overwhelming. The decorating, get-togethers, gift buying, wrapping, cards and mailing, and the list goes on and on. The stress of getting everything done on top of our already busy lives can sometimes make you a little more naughty than nice.
If you find yourself turning a little Grinch green it may be time to take a moment to enjoy this wondrous season. To sit in quiet meditation or prayer in your church and really contemplate the true meaning of this season can be restorative.
Another place for a little holiday detox is Edenton Yoga. Patti Mordecai and the other wonderful instructors offer a variety of classes from beginner to advanced, for child to senior, men or women. Taking an hour to relax can rejuvenate you for a few days when your time and temper is running short.
After a little relaxation for your spirit an energy boost may be in order. A brisk workout or run can boost your energy and outlook.
The sights, sounds, aromas and tastes of Christmas can also be invigorating. A walk through our beautiful natural areas breathing in fresh air and pine, or a stroll through Edenton’s quaint Downtown to savor the festive vignettes of the shops with a seasonal hot drink in hand from Edenton Coffee House is a little indulgence well worthwhile.
If that’s not enough to raise your Christmas spirits, a stop in Edenton Bay Trading Company for Debbie’s Sangria can surely warm your heart.
A favorite seasonal beverage is eggnog, and recently several guests visiting for the Candlelight Tour have requested the famous recipe served at the Penelope Barker House. Gallons of this frothy beverage were made locally for the Candlelight Tour to celebrate the holidays.
Susan Creighton was kind enough to share the famous Eggnog recipe a few years ago. I hope you try this classic holiday beverage. It’s much easier to make than you might think and it’s so much better than the stuff pre-made at the grocery store.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Candlelight Tour Eggnog
Makes 1 gallon
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups whole milk
• 4 cups heavy whipping cream
• ½ cup sugar
• 12 eggs, separated
• 1 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 cup brandy
• 1 cup rum
• 1 cup bourbon
• 2 tablespoons rum extract, if not using alcohol, and add ½ cup more sugar
PREPARATION
• Whisk sugar into yolks. Whisk in nutmeg and whipping cream. Whisk in milk, and liquor, or rum extract if not using the liquor. The eggnog can be set aside and chilled at this time until ready to serve.
• When ready to serve beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold in egg whites. Serve immediately.
Note: I like to add a dollop of homemade whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.