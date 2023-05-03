Strawangelpie

Eastern North Carolina is awakening to a beautiful Spring. The hardwoods are finally putting out their new vibrant leaves and roses are budding delicate little petals. Spring in the east is a joyous and festive celebration of new life.

A favorite springtime fruit for many is the strawberry. Their sweet little flowers and the aromas of juicy candy-like berries dripping from each leafy plant are a tempting treat.