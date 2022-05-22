When I was twelve years old, my dad took me on our only big, father-son adventure. We went camping in the Shenandoah Valley.
As we pulled up to the campsite the first evening, it began to rain a deluge. I remember my dad and me pitching our tent quickly to lay inside. We laughed so hard at our predicament. The other men who had been before knew that the rain would change the trip slightly since the water would be higher, but Dad and I had never camped or canoed together, so we were just happy to be there.
The next morning, we got up early, loaded up and began canoeing down the river. We fished all day long, catching bream with rooster tails.
As the afternoon moved on, we came to a broader part of the river, and I heard a new sound. That sound was rapids. As we went around the river bend, we beheld the most intense rough waters we would endure the entire trip.
The other canoes began to back paddle to see how difficult the trip was going to be. Again, I had never canoed, so I didn’t know to slow down, and by the time I tried, we were caught in the current. They yelled at us to go straight through them. For some reason, I took this to mean ride and not paddle. I placed my paddle between my legs and held on.
We were caught immediately in a hole, and our canoe crashed into a rock. I panicked and jumped out. When we turned over, we had to float the rest of the rapids without a canoe. I lost my shoes for the rest of the trip. We lost our tackle and some of our food.
The first day served us a curve we couldn’t take and couldn’t recover from. I remember finally getting to a safe place and my dad’s grace, though I know he was disappointed.
When we got to the campsite that night, the trip leader came and apologized to my dad. He said, “I didn’t think to tell you how to go through the rapids, but you both needed to paddle as hard as possible.”
I had put my paddle down. I found out that if I had paddled, we wouldn’t have gotten sideways, we could have stayed out of the hole, and if I were proactive in paddling instead of reactive in riding, I wouldn’t have had to bail. I was ignorant, maybe innocent, but still, our trip was instantly altered beyond saving and our resources were insufficient.
I learned an unforgettable lesson that day: in turbulent times, everyone must row. We don’t need to tell some to hang on and let a few try to hero the moment.
Grab a paddle and do your part. If everyone paddled, even the rapids would be navigated with ease. Too many believers think their church attendance is enough, but why not pick up your paddle?
Every Jesus follower has a plan for how they will support their church financially. I don’t believe you can call yourself a Jesus follower if you don’t help the local church.
Every Jesus follower finds a way to lead others to Jesus. “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel…” is not based on gifting. Everyone is called to evangelize. Every Jesus follower serves. You cannot say you are “like Christ” if you do not serve.
Believing in Jesus requires faith, hope and love, but we have been commanded to follow Him. So, if you are a Jesus follower, it’s time to put your paddle in the water.
What’s your plan for giving? Who are you diligently leading to Jesus? Where are you serving? And, if everyone paddles, the future of the church is bright.
Don’t you want to be a part of the solution? Or, like me, do you want to sit in the canoe and watch it overturn. Let’s pick up a paddle and get through the rapids together.
