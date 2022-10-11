Along with being a church pastor, my dad was a poet and songwriter. For several years during the 1970s he would drive almost weekly to his native Nashville and pitch songs to music publishers and trade lyrics with other songwriters on his days off.
He never took me on those trips, but always returned with tales of adventure. A favorite story of mine is the time a shaggy man joined him at a table in a cafe frequented by songwriters. The man was interested in hearing about songs dad had written.
“I came very close to offering to buy him a sandwich,” my father said. “I’m glad I didn’t.”
After Dad had done all the talking for 20 minutes or so, he asked the man — assuming him to be a fellow songwriter — if he’d had any success with songs he might have written.
“Yes,” the man said. “I wrote a little song called ‘Gentle on my Mind.’”
“I felt like sliding out of my chair and crawling out of there,” Dad said.
He knew very well the song that had provided a monster hit for Glen Campbell. Dad did not, before that encounter, know John Hartford.
My father was not afraid to approach and talk to anyone, famous or not. It was a personality trait that served him well as a minister and opened doors for him as a songwriter. One of the many music industry rooms he charmed himself into was the publishing office of Loretta Lynn, who died last week.
She was already the Queen of Country Music back then. But Dad said she always talked to him like they were old friends.
Dad never sold any songs to big artists, but Lynn’s publishing company, Coal Miners Music, Inc., held six of his compositions under contract for decades. It only meant that anyone interested in recording those songs would have to go through Loretta Lynn’s company. That alone was a point of pride for my father.
The contracts were his corner office at Loretta Lynn Enterprises. He was a regular at her ranch, and even sat in on several of her recording sessions with Conway Twitty at Bradley’s Barn recording studio in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Two of his best stories from those experiences involved Lynn’s husband, Mooney, who would also be hanging around the ranch or studio.
Mooney Lynn and my dad once left one of those famous recording sessions to drive around Nashville for hours in Mooney’s Jaguar. If it was because Dad had been talking too much in the studio, he certainly never suspected that. The story was that Mooney had been genuinely interested in learning about the parts of the city where Dad grew up.
Another Mooney Lynn story was about a time when Conway and Loretta were singing so well no one wanted to break for lunch. Mooney went to the store and came back with all of the fixings for a sandwich-making picnic-style lunch in the parking lot.
Everyone came out of the studio to find the picnic ingredients spread across the hood of a session musician’s brand-new Cadillac.
Dad left us in 2008. I always thought I might someday have a chance to meet Loretta Lynn and ask if she remembered a songwriter named Wiley Rutledge.
Part of me regrets never having had that opportunity. A bigger part of me imagines that she would have had stories about him that I’d never heard.