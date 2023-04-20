Few people would argue the fact that the invention of cars and their related vehicles have drastically shaped and reshaped our world.

Perhaps the telephone and computer have rivaled the horseless carriage, but the automobile still leads the list of catalysts affecting every 21st Century cultural institution from family life to the economy to upward mobility to education and social relations.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.