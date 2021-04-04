The sound of a baby screaming really can put you on edge. The feeling of panic that you have no hope and no chance of making it out alive. The pain of being lost can be excruciating. No matter how saved or safe you may be, the overwhelming rush of fear that grips you is deafening.
The baby has no idea that her mother is literally in the next room. Mama may as well be in the next galaxy as the next room. The child screams for connection, attention, the reminder that all will be OK again. When mama enters the room, the baby is immediately reminded that all is OK again. How many times could we seem just as frantic and shortsighted as a child?
When we lose a loved one, we state that things will never be the same. We say it with such loss, and though, indeed, nothing will ever be the same, that is not the same thing as saying things will never get better. Things will get better if you do not lose hope. If you will not lose hope, there is nothing God cannot do. It is not based on what you can accomplish but on what Jesus has accomplished. Because of Jesus’ willingness to go to the cross, take on our sins, be forsaken by God, defeat death in resurrection, and prepare us for a place in Glory, we now have hope.
Hope is the belief that together we can build a better tomorrow. We don’t simply wish it would happen; we work toward it knowing that God will meet us there, for He is already there. We can be assured even when we cannot see Him that He is there. Our God is not hiding. He is not on another planet or in another galaxy. He is not even separated from us in the next room. God is with us. Jesus said
He would always be with us, even to the end of the age.
We get this assurance because Jesus was willing to enter our deserved abandonment. On the cross, Jesus called out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” Jesus’ separation from God due to the sins laid upon Him was excruciating.
The few moments in eternity that Jesus dealt with silence from the Father were the scariest. Jesus doesn’t only endure those moments, but He recalls scripture quoting Psalm 22 and prays to the Father He can’t feel and shortly after this offers His Spirit up to God.
Jesus was willing to be forsaken, to be alone so that we never will be. Jesus was forsaken so God can forgive us. Forsaken is the worst feeling of all. Our Savior took that on for us so that we could live forever WITH Him in Glory. Keep your hope alive. He is alive.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.