Nearly 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt (Exodus 1–12). What should have been a ten-to-eleven-day journey on foot turned into a forty-year journey by foot.

God desired that they take possession of the land He had promised their forefathers, a land flowing with milk and honey (Exodus 3:8), in other words, a land where the fledgling nation would prosper.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com