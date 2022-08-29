Shopping for food doesn’t always have to be a chore. Choosing fresh ingredients from our local Edenton Farmers Market can be a healthy alternative to chain supermarkets, and also become a nice outing.
Our farmers market gives us access to the best tasting produce that is in season and picked at its peak of flavor by local growers.
Yes, real food is expensive. But pre-packaged processed foods are even more costly than simple ingredients. And even though they are convenient, they are often made in a chemistry lab rather than a kitchen.
My motto when looking at the ingredients listed on food products is that if you can’t pronounce it, or don’t know what it is, don’t eat it. Simple is best.
Fresh simple ingredients like fruits and vegetables offer so many benefits. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancer, and lower the risk of both eye and digestive problems. Eating fruits and vegetables may even promote weight loss by regulating the body’s blood sugar.
An easy way to choose healthy fruits and vegetables is to look for bright colors. Follow the rainbow, but not to sugary candy like Skittles, but instead to fresh fruits which are naturally sweet.
A fun way to enjoy seasonal fruit is with a breakfast pizza. It’s a wonderful way to grab breakfast on the go after you’ve created a masterpiece with colorful fruit.
I recently demonstrated making fruit pizzas at our Edenton Farmers Market using local peaches and blueberries from Back Forty Produce and figs from Spruill’s Farm. Mary Wolfe, who heads up the market, brought in herbs and strawberries for all to share.
Thanks to a grant from East Carolina Health (formerly Vidant) many locals and visitors were able to enjoy the recipe along with fresh fruit and herbs on their pizza while learning about their health benefits. We had a wonderful turnout and I hope you try the recipe.
This week I have included my recipe for Sweet Breakfast Pizzas. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Sweet Breakfast Pizzas
Serves 36
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups unsalted butter at room temperature
• 1 1/3 cups sugar
• 2 eggs, room temperature
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• ½ teaspoon grated nutmeg
• 2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• ¼ teaspoon almond extract
• 5 cups AP flour
• 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 1 tablespoons pure vanilla extract
• ¼ cup powdered sugar
• 1 tablespoon lemon zest
• Honey to taste
• ½ teaspoon fresh nutmeg
• 8 cups fresh berries and fruit
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line sheet pans with parchment.
2. In a stand mixer cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in eggs. Add salt, nutmeg, and vanilla. Add flour one cup at a time, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until well combined. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 1 hour.
3.Roll dough out on floured surface to about 1/3-inch thickness. Cut into 4-inch circles and bake 8-10 minutes until barely showing color. Cool on pan a few minutes and then transfer to a rack and cool completely.
4. Slice the berries if using strawberries and fruit, and set aside.
5. Meanwhile whip the heavy cream with a hand or stand mixer with a whisk attachment. When still soft add 1 tablespoon vanilla and ¼ cup powdered sugar, Whip until firm and holds a soft peak. Set aside. Whip together the cream cheese, honey, 1 tablespoon vanilla, lemon zest, and nutmeg. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture by hand. Set aside.
6. Spread the Cream cheese mixture on the cooled pizza base, Top with fruit and garnish as desired.