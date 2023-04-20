As the weather warms so does the social scene. It’s a wonderful time of year to entertain on your porch when the temperature is not too hot or too cold, but just right.
And while sipping your favorite beverage with a friend a little nibble is always in order. I like to keep entertaining low key and easy on my time off.
I often just serve my Cocoa Chili Spiced Pecans or Cheddar Pecan Wafers, both recipes I’ve shared in previous columns. And when I’m having something a little bubbly, I like a crisp kettle-cooked chip.
I recently enjoyed a little sparkling wine at friends’ Lyn and Kevin Isler’s home, and they served their favorite Utz chips. Lyn made her version of the iconic french onion dip to accompany her Dark Russet kettle chips.
I’m always looking for a new twist on an old standby and this was far better than any dehydrated soup mix stirred into sour cream. Lyn’s homemade version was so delightful I’d like to share the recipe for made-from-scratch French Onion Dip.
French Onion Dip is not french at all but a purely American creation from the 1950s that made Lipton Soup mix a household staple. But the homemade version is fairly quick and easy and so much better that you’ll never go back. It is best to make it ahead so that the flavors can marry.
This week I have included Lyn’s French Onion Soup Recipe. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.