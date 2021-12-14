Many years ago when our daughters were small, Sharon and I took them to the North Carolina Zoo. We arrived at the observation area for the bear exhibit just in time to see one emerge from behind a big rock. A few people clapped, and the bear turned and disappeared again behind the rock.
A few seconds later, the bear came back. We clapped again, and he turned and disappeared again. Everyone soon realized that the bear was pacing back and forth from boredom. Captive animals will do that.
Office work can feel like being confined to a small space. Sometimes one needs to just get up and walk around for a few minutes. That feeling has not come as often since the pandemic changed my work routine.
I’m fortunate to have a job with work I can complete from anywhere the internet can reach. At my workplace, the week has been divided for the last year and a half between home and office so fewer people are in the office at any given time.
It was recently announced that we will go back to the office full time starting in mid-January but that anyone who would like to go back sooner could do so.
Guess what? I’m back.
According to the news, the pandemic has changed attitudes toward work. Many people have gone so far as to quit their jobs. They’ve come to the realization that work is too confining and that it’s simply not worth it anymore.
I’m not sure how you do that and pay the bills, but more power to those who apparently have figured that one out.
Then there are the people who don’t want to quit their jobs, but they don’t want to go back to the office either. That I do not understand.
Working from home seems cool at first. You don’t have to put on clothes or deal with traffic. And you never have to share the break room with that slob from accounting.
But there is a dark side. For me, working from home has become like an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” I’m at home, but not really. I might be in a staff meeting via video conferencing, but not totally.
I use a laptop computer, and it’s as though the thing is constantly sending subliminal messages. It wants me to take a minute here or there to answer some emails or catch up on some work. If I’m up at 6 a.m. with no need to shower, dress or make the morning commute, why not go ahead and get started?
Well, those days are gone. Unless the pandemic situation again mandates otherwise, my work computer lives at work — and I live at home.
It feels good, but sometimes I do need to get out and walk around a bit. I like a short jog during lunch. On rainy days, I’ve taken to walking up and down stairs for 30 minutes in a mostly abandoned stairwell down the hall from my office.
The top floor dead-ends at a big window looking out onto the roof. Every time I reach the landing at that window, I imagine there’s a group of spectators on the other side.
They always clap just before I turn and start back down.