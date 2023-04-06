A few weeks back, the internet news ran an article of interest proposing a simple method of losing weight was to start using Teflon-coated cookware for food preparation. The idea seemed simple enough, but it also sent my mind out on a tangent asking the question, “Why is it that Teflon (actually polytetrafluorocarbon), to which nothing sticks, can in itself stick to the pan?”

In the process of researching for an answer I happened to learn that it was on today’s date of April 6 in 1938 that Roy Plunkett, chemist for DuPont, accidentally discovered the new product while seeking a new refrigerant. Ironically, I also found that coincidentally the same year in which DuPont patented Teflon, Velcro, the fastener product to which almost everything sticks, was invented.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.