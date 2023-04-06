A few weeks back, the internet news ran an article of interest proposing a simple method of losing weight was to start using Teflon-coated cookware for food preparation. The idea seemed simple enough, but it also sent my mind out on a tangent asking the question, “Why is it that Teflon (actually polytetrafluorocarbon), to which nothing sticks, can in itself stick to the pan?”
In the process of researching for an answer I happened to learn that it was on today’s date of April 6 in 1938 that Roy Plunkett, chemist for DuPont, accidentally discovered the new product while seeking a new refrigerant. Ironically, I also found that coincidentally the same year in which DuPont patented Teflon, Velcro, the fastener product to which almost everything sticks, was invented.
The almost inconsistent happenstance of Teflon and Velcro triggered a much deeper inquisitive wonder that bothered my mind until I remembered the Velcro and Teflon Theory of the neuroscientist Rick Hanson. Essentially he holds that the human brain possesses a natural tendency to internalize negative experiences more so than positive ones. Shame, fear, insecurity or anything else negative, cloaks around our minds and thoughts like Velcro. That is why we might be attracted to gossip or find ourselves haunted by a humiliating encounter for days.
Unfortunately, positive occurrences do not employ an equal counterbalance to our mental processes. They tend to behave a bit more like Teflon and allow good events’ memories to slide off rather than remain so emboldened in their effects to our personalities.
But - and this is the important but - the most important point of Hanson’s Teflon and Velcro Theory is that the individual can choose to “accentuate the positive” as the 1940’s song by Harold Arlene and Johnny Mercer encouraged. A person can choose to be thankful, to focus on lifting themselves up and to remember good times of the past.
Rick Hanson’s life validates as a living example of this truth. As a teenager he was a star high school athlete, but was rendered a paraplegic in an automobile accident at seventeen years old. Somewhere along the journey of life as a handicapped individual he discovered an inner strength to take responsibility of the reins of his life and seek his opportunities as opposed to what was not within his capabilities. He became a world famous Paralympics wheelchair racer, a psychologist recognized by his peers, a motivational speaker for others, an author of numerous books and professional articles as well as a husband and father.
It is my opinion that this is exactly what the apostle Paul had in mind when he wrote to the church at Philippi (and to us through them), “Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things that are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Paul obviously was neither a psychologist or a neuroscientist, but his advice was on target. The matter of training our hearts and minds to get the most out of life is at the bottom line our own responsibility to renew our minds (The Bible speaks of this at least ten times.) in order to work at seeing the best in others, thinking positively about life, being thankful for what we have and looking for the best character within ourselves.