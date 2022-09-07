After God created the world out of nothing, He brought order and filled the earth with life.
On the sixth day of creation, He made man. Humanity was made in the image of God.
Our purpose in life is to reflect the glory of the divine Trinity. The One who made us, designed us perfectly and placed us in a perfect world.
Genesis records that God walked around after this last creation and was fully satisfied.
After taking a day to rest, modeling proper life management for us, He looked around to admire His world again. It didn't take long to find something that was not good.
"It is not good for man to be alone," God reported.
So, He brought every animal in the kingdom to Adam for survey. Adam named each one, but never found a proper companion. God then decided to make a companion from the man that would be like him. The woman is created as a perfect companion who is like man - but his opposite.
Matthew Henry says, "Eve was not taken out of Adam's head to top him, neither out of his feet to be trampled on by him, but out of his side to be equal with him, under his arm to be protected by him, and near his heart to be loved by him."
God loves marriage. We are to honor marriage. So, what was the purpose of marriage?
The purpose of marriage is fourfold. The ultimate blessing of marriage is companionship. This life is challenging, and having someone to walk with is nice. We want someone else to help us, sharpen us, and complete us. What a gift from God! Marriage is God's blessing for man's benefit.
The second purpose is to confine. There is perhaps no greater pleasure in life than sexual gratification, and God squarely places sexual activity in the covenantal marriage relationship. Children are a result of sex, which finds its rightful place only in marriage. God designed humanity and the family. Children flourish in a home with two parents and struggle when families split. Marriage is a blessing to everyone in the home.
The third purpose is self-control. The desires of this segment of our beings are powerful. We should offer ourselves to one another in marriage and thus serve our spouse with the satisfaction of the relationship. Paul instructs married couples not to withdraw from one another, but to submit themselves to each other.
And lastly, marriage is a beautiful picture of our connection with God. We find God's design for humanity within the first few chapters of the Bible. Marriage was a design by God. He created it and thus defines it. God performed the first marriage. When Jesus ministered on earth, His first sign was done while attending a wedding.
In the last few chapters of Revelation, we hear the bride (the church) and the Spirit say to our groom, "Return immediately!” We cannot wait to be swept off into an eternal relationship with God.
So, what do we say about these things?
First, if you are single, divorced, childless or suffering from the brokenness of damaged families, my heart leans toward you. I pray that healing will take place in your life. You are not lesser in any way. God loves you!
He is not disappointed or withholding His favor from you.
And, if you are married today, recognize God's gift! Learn to foster that relationship in gratitude and service. Life is a blessing from God, and life together is so rich a blessing we can't express.
Thank you, God, for noticing that man alone was not good.