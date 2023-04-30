“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.”
— Galatians 5:22-23
This concludes my columns on the nine parts of the fruit of the Spirit. I say “parts” because the fruit that the Holy Spirit produces is made up of all nine of these qualities. And today I want to address “goodness.”
Goodness may be hard to define — especially when the advertisers use it in a rather meaningless way: “Full of crunchy Goodness.” We call all kinds of things good. This color is good. This steak is really good. That was a good movie. But all that we call good on this earth is tainted and imperfect.
Goodness is a moral condition. Goodness is the opposite of evil. God is perfectly good. He is the original definition of good.
Psalm 34:8 states, “O taste and see that the Lord is good.” He is completely holy, pure and righteous. It comes naturally for Him. All of His gifts are perfectly good.
Creation itself was God’s first act of goodness. When you read the creation account in Genesis, you see God creating everything, including Adam and Eve. Genesis 1:31 says, “God saw all that He had made, and behold, it was very good.”
Goodness is a choice. You have the choice to spread goodness in the world and be an example to others of what a good human being is. Goodness is love in action.
Practical goodness is applying God’s principles and kindness in our daily relationship to our enemies as well as our friends. A good example of goodness and kindness in action is the parable Jesus told us in Luke 10:25-37 about the Good Samaritan. Paul said in Romans 12:21, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
If you want to see God for who He really is, I Chronicles 16:4 is a good starting point: “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good.”
John Gilbert only lived to age 25. When John was five years old, he was diagnosed with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic, progressive, debilitating disease. It would claim his life 20 years later.
In his book, “Everybody’s Normal Till You Get to Know Them,” John Ortberg, details how every year, Gilbert lost something. In time, he lost the ability to do all the outward things that we take for granted, even the ability to speak. But there was one moment that stood out. It happened when he was invited to a National Football League fundraising auction.
When it began, one particular item caught John’s eye: a basketball signed by all the players of the Sacramento Kings. John so desperately wanted that ball that when it came up for bid, he felt his hand raise up in the air. His mother quickly brought it down, knowing they didn’t have the funds to cover any bid.
The bidding on the basketball continued with excitement. It rose to an astounding amount compared to other items at the auction and especially to the real value of the ball. Finally, a man made a bid that no one else could possibly match, and won the prize.
The man walked to the front, claimed the basketball, but instead of going back to his seat, this man walked across the room and gently placed it into the thin, small hands of the boy who would never dribble that ball down a court, never throw it to a teammate, never fire it from the foul line, but would cherish it for as long as he lives.
John Gilbert, when he was still able, wrote these words recorded by Ortberg: “It took me a moment to realize what the man had done. I remember hearing gasps all around the room, then thunderous applause and weeping eyes. To this day I’m amazed! Have you ever been given a gift that you could have never gotten for yourself? Has anyone ever sacrificed a huge amount for you without getting anything in return?”
And everyone of you would have to answer that question, “Yes.”