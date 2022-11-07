forgotten phone

Leave your phone at home, and you’re still not alone.

 Mark Rutledge

When my wife texted an unexpected request during her flight home from a business trip to California, I had just run the electric sheers over the back of our dog, Max. I finished the job, but it was not my best work.

I started styling Max’s fur after the first time we were charged $50 by a pet groomer. It’s a tough job that is definitely worth $50. I just refuse to pay a pet groomer more than four times what my barber gets for a haircut.

Mark Rutledge is a former editor with The Daily Reflector. Contact him at mrutledge@reflector.com.