When I was a kid, my favorite “tv show” was any Joyce Meyer message. She’s a “televangelist,” I know. But don’t disqualify these words just yet.
I would park my little self, criss-cross applesauce, in front of our tv and watch full-length sermons, noticing her body language, her accent, her tone… mentally taking notes. She was captivating to me!
I remember one particular moment vividly. Joyce was describing what it meant to be a ‘woman of God’ and she said, “I always thought if I was going to be a real woman, I had to have a garden full of tomatoes and I had to can!”
I had no idea what canning was, because my mom was more of a frozen produce sort of mom, but I remember watching ladies laugh, like weights were falling off as they realized who they were was enough. It was that moment that God spoke to my heart and said, “It’s ok that you want to do what she’s doing. It’s what I made you for.” And the same freedom washed over me.
I wasn’t exactly sure what all this meant, since I’d never seen a woman preacher in real life. But I followed God to university for a ministry degree. I outworked everyone around me as best I could, trying to be sure that if anyone was given a connection or open door, it’d be me.
Better than a referral or another internship, I was handed a piece of wisdom I’d fall back on every ministry day since. While working alongside one of my female professors, also a pastor, she asked me what I wanted to do, what kind of ministry. “I want to preach and teach! Especially sharing with women about God’s love and plans for them!”
“That’s great!” She said, unforgettable smile and blue eyes focusing on me without distraction, “You’re going to be amazing at that, Amanda. But, do you like copy machines?”
It seemed out of left field. I struggled with the motive of her question and offered a confused, “No, not really, I’m a little dyslexic and I find them pretty irritating.”
“Well, if you really want a place in the ministry,” she admonished, “I suggest you learn to run a copy machine. You’re going to need some sort of skill to get you in the door. You’re young. You’re single. You’re a woman.”
My idealistic, wide-eyed, dreaming self was a little miffed, and daunted at the same time. I didn’t really know there was a deck stacked against me, but I took her instructions seriously.
I learned copy machines, which turned into church bulletins, and graphic design, and website creation, children’s ministry and custodial duties. Whatever it took to get my foot in the door and demonstrate enough faithfulness and earn a place at the table. And because of her words, I refused to resent the path before me - I’d be given the skills to navigate it, and that was really all I needed.
What’s your dream? Your real dream? Look around you. Do you see anybody who’s achieved it? Or perhaps someone who is chasing it? Consider knocking their door down to find out how they’ve done what they’ve done.
God has put dreams in you for a reason, for a purpose. He’s uniquely made you to do something incredible in this world. You have what it takes, but it will take all you have to chase that dream. Along the way, here are two important reminders:
1. DON’T RESENT THE “COPY MACHINES.” If you spend all your time wondering why you have to hustle so much and “other people don’t” you’ve totally missed the point. But at the same time...
2. DON’T LET THE “COPY MACHINES” SUPERSEDE YOUR REAL DREAM. Refuse to get lost in barely getting by, and always keep the bigger dream in mind, celebrating every moment when you catch a glimpse of it materializing.
It doesn’t matter where you are in life today, God will show you how to chase your dream (whether it’s new or old).
Look up and be filled with hope - you were made for more! Keep the dream in focus.
Amanda Hoggard is a Minister at Askewville Assembly of God.