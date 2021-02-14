A lady attended the Super Bowl. A man in the aisle next to her noticed there was an empty seat beside her. This scene perplexed him, seeing how crowded the stadium was, so he asked her if she knew whose seat was.
She replied, “That seat was my husband’s, but he died.” The man replied with compassion, “I’m so sorry to hear that.” And, after a moment, he thought, “But, I’m sure you had a friend who would’ve come with you.” She looked up at the man and told him, “Well, they all insisted on attending his funeral today.”
We make room for what matters to us.
I have often uttered that I’m too busy or too financially strapped, or too stressed to involve myself with others’ requests. The truth of the matter is we will always make room for what matters.
We make room for Facebook. We make room for trips to the bank and the grocery store. We take time to play games, watch TV or read books. We feel so stretched, yet we find a way to squeeze in whatever we want.
I am not saying that you are not busy. I’m sure you are, and tight on cash, perhaps. I am sure you feel the way you say. I don’t want to imply for a moment that you are lying.
On the contrary, I actually want us to think through how many things are on your plate that we need to move off. Maybe today, you need to think through some things that you can put on the back burner long enough to focus on what matters most.
In Acts 10, Peter goes up on the roof to pray during lunchtime. Scripture says he was hungry. Well, yea, it’s lunchtime. God places him in a trance where he sees all these animals that he was not supposed to eat because of his religious dietary restrictions. God says to him, “Kill and eat.” God informs Peter that, through Christ, a lot has changed according to the past ceremonial expectations, including preaching to the Gentiles.
God tells him to go to a man named Cornelius’ house and preach. Cornelius was expecting Peter and had a house full of people hungry to hear what God had said, and the Holy Spirit fell in the house, filling all these Gentiles.
Now, if you are new to some Biblical passages, let me help you. A Gentile is any person who is not of Jewish descent. The Jewish people were quite prejudiced against any other nationality, specifically in the realm of religion.
God called Peter to open this “new way” to the Gentiles, and suddenly freedom in Christ spread like wildfire. Today, most of the world has heard of Jesus Christ, and Gentiles primarily fund His mission. Are we not so glad God opened this door through Peter?
This incredible blessing may not have happened if Peter had not created some room to meet with his Master. Peter made room to pray, which made room for all of us Gentiles to find our way into Christ. Making room for the Lord is making room for the lost. We make room for what matters, and what matters is knowing God and making Him known.
So, today, you may need to let something go, maybe a meal, so you can make room for the Lord in hopes that an opportunity may arise that you will be ready to share the Lord with the lost. If you don’t spend time with the Father, you may have nothing to offer to those who need it most. Make room today for what matters, really.
