At the midnight cry, Paul and Silas are singing with all their might to God. Chained to the guard, they free their souls and sing of their great deliverer. It’s in this setting that an earthquake shakes the cell, and these men’s chains fall off. The very presence of God overpowers the bondages of this limited world. Praise paves the way for the power of God.
Psalm 22:3, “The Lord is enthroned on the praises of Israel!”
What a phrase? God is placed in His rightful place on the throne of our hearts and in our lives when we praise Him. The word “enthroned” in the Hebrew language actually means to inhabit or to be seated. Don’t you want to have Jesus sit with you? To sit on the throne of your life and to be the focus of existence is the cry of the true Christian.
Apparently, praising and worshipping God is a real way to find healthy inner power, peace, and perspective.
We often think of God on His throne in heaven surrounded by angels and clouds and gold and majesty, whatever that is, but do we see him on the throne of our own lives? Are we daily enthroning Him in our lives, decisions or feelings? God is able to rule over our tempers, thought patterns, and actions when we allow Him to sit on the throne of our lives. When He reigns in our lives, He can rule over our lives.
We too often let other things sit on the throne of our lives. How many times have we allowed a spouse, a child, a job, a fear, a debt, a comment or a tragedy to sit enthroned as the ruler or master of our lives? We can’t seem to get by that impossible problem.
A friend and mentor, Dr. Mark Rutland, wrote a book recently titled “The Courage To Be Healed.” In it, he notes five things we allow to sit on our thrones and the five deadly toxins that spill out from underneath. The thrones are deception, justice, doubt, idolatry and pain.
We feel shame when we allow deception on the throne of our life. We cleanse it by telling ourselves the truth that comes from God. The toxin of unforgiveness creeps into our lives when we enthrone our own sense of justice. We must forgive those who have wronged us, perhaps even ourselves. Rejection flows from doubt. Condemnation comes from idolatry. Fear rushes over us when we enthrone pain. The fear of pain will collapse every area of progress.
We must find a way to get the benevolent King back on the throne. The One who speaks the truth. The One who will avenge in perfect justice. The One who always accepts and you can trust in that. The One who is the Most High who never fails you and chooses never to condemn you.
This same One is greater than your pain; in fact, He is so great He uses your every pain. When you place God on his throne, you can receive inner healing through the power and presence of the true King.
But, how? How can I place God on the throne of my life when it feels that everyone is screaming and clawing for it? How can I enthrone this invisible but very present God?
The answer is praise. He inhabits the praises of His people. Praise paves the way for the presence of the Lord. Flowing from His throne is life everlasting. Why don’t you let Him sit with you today?
The Rev. Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor of Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.