If you ever see geese flying in a V, I hope you'll remember these three things.
The goose in the front is doing the most work. The one called to lead the formation is cutting through the wind to create momentum for the rest of the geese. The geese following the leader receive up to 70 percent thrust to overcome crosswinds by flying together, and it's the leader who breaks through first and most. These leaders get tired quicker, and geese trade out leadership regularly to keep everyone fresh.
The second thing is that I hope you remember when a goose in the V falls out of line due to sickness or injury; two other geese will fall with it to protect and help it. The two stand guard and make ready the injured goose for flight.
The last thing I hope you will think about the next time you see geese is that it's the geese in the very back of the V formation that do the honking. It's as if they are saying, "We are all here! We are with you. All is well. Keep going!" It is not the leader who makes the most noise; it benefits from the work done upfront.
Now, if these geese instinctively know how to work together to get where they are going every year, shouldn't we? What if we were to recognize that the people willing to lead us were doing their best, working hard to serve and build-up, and taking seriously their call to guide?
We would look different to the world if our families began to serve and appreciate our fathers for leading our families, our pastors for leading our assemblies, our principals for leading our schools, our politicians for leading our towns, and our president for leading our country. It is tough to lead. We should be so grateful for the work they are doing.
What if we began taking care of our own so that we didn't break the entire entity's formation every time something difficult came up? When things break down with people, we should fall out of formation to do what we can to build them back up. Protection from the onslaught of life's demands and help build up strength again is a blessing that people don't quickly forget.
And, for those of us who follow, let us begin to honk! Let's start to sing the praises of those leading us. I'm not saying we must be naive about the implications of direction, but we can, with one voice, say, "I'm with you. Keep leading. All is well."
So, I'll say to Mr. President, "I'm with you heart and soul. Let's take this nation to greater places."
I love my town and church with all of my heart. Let's build something here by building up one another and spurring one another on to good deeds. (Hebrews 10:24)
The Rev. Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor of Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.