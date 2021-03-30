The first imperative given to humanity was to be productive: Take control of this earth and make it worthwhile for you and the generations coming after. God designed you to grow, increase, advance, to become greater than you are. Bringing honor to your parents and your Heavenly Father often comes through your increase.
One of my favorite pictures of my dad is a grin on his face taken seconds after hearing that my firstborn would be a boy. There seems to be no greater joy than your offspring having offspring. Shared joy is a double joy.
I’m honored to lead pastor Askewville Assembly of God, the church I began attending when I was three. I started at the school in third grade and graduated from Bethel Assembly Christian Academy. I went to college and returned as the assistant pastor.
Shortly after my firstborn was born, we moved south of Raleigh for our first lead pastorate. When I received the phone call to consider coming back home to pastor my home church, I was overwhelmed in nostalgia.
The room where I literally grew up. The place I prayed for God to use me. The altar that God called me into the ministry. The ground I received the gift of speaking in tongues was being offered to me for consideration to become the leader. The dreams that had begun in this building placed before me. Aims for this place transformed into valid possibilities.
I have the incredible opportunity to be the first pastor here in 40 years with a different last name than Denton. The Denton family had led our assembly for 50 of the 90 years of existence. Forty of those consecutively beginning in 1980.
What a legacy! I’m sure the honor of his life, Roy Ottis Denton Sr. was being succeeded in ministry by his son “Buddy” Denton. His legacy continues. The school that Brother Denton, Sr. began and Pastor Buddy administrated produced this church’s next pastor. The legacy continues. To produce something in your life that influences and builds others for years after your death is a powerful indicator of profound leadership.
You are called and expected to grow. Luke 2:52 says that Jesus grew, increased, advanced in the areas of wisdom, stature, relationships, and spirituality. We should be ever-growing in the things that will last forever- faith, hope and love.
Are you advancing every day in the areas of your life that matter the most to you?
Growth has more to do with removing the things that waste your resources so that you can focus on what matters most. It does not take much to grow weeds. It does take a lot of work to produce vegetables or flowers.
You must be intentional to increase in the areas you need most. It may be time to thin the areas that are clogging up clarity in your life. Focus on what you want to grow. Advance today in what matters most.
The Rev. Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor of Askewville Assembly of God Church. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.