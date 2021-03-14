The postmodern mentality teaches us that there can be grand dissections of our lives. We can break up our lives into separate boxes or rooms, and we can live however we want from room to room. We can compartmentalize our work, family, friend and play worlds. We know people who can be completely different in all of those scenes. Whenever pressed on why we have learned the excuses for living an unintegrated life.
We say things like, "This is who I really am." Or, "I just come out here to blow off steam." "Let me just be me for a while." These statements imply that you cannot be yourself or choose not to be yourself in every circumstance.
Do we want to be a different person everywhere we go, really? Often, that "real me" we talk about is the worst version of ourselves. We must be careful that we do not confuse our most debased version with our genuine self.
We are well aware of the various masks others expect us to wear to fit in or to play the game. We know that we can't always say every thought in our minds. That's called self-control. How much do we change for each group? Do your children know a completely different person than your coworkers? Do your friends know another you than your spouse?
With all the boxes in our lives, we also have the soul box. The true self is put on the shelf. If we get time after work, family, friends, church, maybe we will have time to do some soul work. We may let God have a few minutes in the morning or at night.
However, if we want to live the God-formed life, we should give Him ourselves all day, letting Him reveal Himself to us. The longer you spend with Jesus, the more we learn of Him and the more He reveals to you about yourself.
Look at the woman at the well. She was the first person Jesus professed to be the Christ. She was a Samaritan, adulterous woman who met him during the day when she thought she could be alone. During their conversation, Jesus is revealed as a Jew, someone greater than Jacob, a prophet, the Messiah, and finally, her Savior. In the talk, she moves from woman and Samaritan to adulterer and arrogant worshiper to sinner needing a savior and finally to salvation and revival. She tells the whole town of "the man who told me everything about myself."
The truth is we cannot live the boxed life and hope to be complete people. We will always put too much in one box or the other, and the damage from one of the boxes overfilling will still create damage in the others. Believers should flow in integrity from the soul outward to all of the other areas of life. Integrity begins when we have integrated our life altogether. This can start when we daily surrender ourselves to the Master who reveals Himself and unearths us when we meet Him alone.
Seek first the Kingdom of Heaven and His righteousness, and everything else will be added to you.
The Rev. Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor of Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.