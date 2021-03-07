There seems to be a disconnect when the church preaches peace in all areas of our lives, but often only provides intellectual and emotional answers to all problems. We are notorious for preaching against evil but providing very little to help to grow through those difficulties.
I believe we are the hope of the world. That hope can only come through the truth. The truth sets people free. The truth is strong, but Paul says love must accompany it. So, I have a proposal for all believers.
We absolutely should believe in an almighty benevolent God who is sovereign over all things and has great plans for each of us. He is mighty and able to do more than we can ask or imagine. He does do miracles today. He is a healing God. We should believe in divine healing. If we believe in a mighty God who does the unimaginable, shall we not also understand He may have a plan when we have to wait? If we are going to have a doctrine of miracles, we must also adopt a doctrine of waiting.
Those who wait upon the Lord will renew their strength. Do not get weary in well-doing, for in due season, we will reap if we do not faint. If it seems like the vision isn't coming to pass, keep pressing forward, it surely will come. All things work together for the good of those who He calls.
So, if you are going through a terrible season of difficulty, go to church. If you are battling depression, find a fellow believer who will hold you up. If you are struggling in your marriage, look to someone for help. Don't bear it alone. The best way to move from the grief of difficulty into the good life is to put things in proper order. Get some help on finding that order in life.
When Jesus was a child, Luke speaks of his development four-fold. This is the proper order for us to grow.
Luke 2:52 says, "And Jesus increased in wisdom and in stature and in favor with God and man."
Jesus grew in understanding, health, worship and influence on men. Luke wasn't prescribing a life plan, so the order wasn't the purpose of this scripture that I will place these four things in workable and helpful order. We must be increasing daily in our walk with God, connection with others, growing in intellect and gaining influence with others. We must worship, connect, grow and lead.
I will try to explain more in the future why these four words encapsulate everything you need to succeed, but today I want to tell you that when you have a dark season, this is the formula. Now, it may not be a quick fix, but you will find help here.
If you take your problems to God in prayer first, He can fix many of our ails. After asking the Lord for relief, we should be in a community with other believers that can hear our confession and lift our arms in these difficult times. If you don't have someone who can "bear your burdens," you must find a church. Jesus built the church for this reason. He knows we need each other. You need others, and don't listen to any voice telling you that you can handle alone. Satan wants us separated. Get to a church where you can be built up together in the bonds of love.
Maybe the problematic season you are enduring is meant to build muscle in your character. In every part of your life, there is an opportunity for growth. Learn something new. Do something new. And, after you have endured to the end, lead someone else. Proverbs says that he that refreshed others will himself be refreshed. Perhaps the reason you are not receiving new joy is that you are not serving someone else. Everyone is going through stuff. They need your encouragement. Lead others to the other side of their pain today.
Worship. Connect. Grow. Lead. The way to health and purpose lies here.
