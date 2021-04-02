In days gone by, family meals were an important part of the day. It was a time for families to connect and put aside all problems and just enjoy themselves.
In our day, it is often overlooked as people hustle here and there to other commitments. But it is still important because it is a time that allows everyone to unwind, enjoy each other’s company and be with those who love and accept them with no reservations. Every family should require that a certain number of meals be spent together every week.
All men and women should be able to put a good meal on the table. If one of them is detained for some reason, the other can prepare a meal for the family.
Cooking a meal together is good time spent together as well. When my two youngest children, Thadd and Scott, were growing up, I tried to teach them how to run a household. Since both husband and wife work outside the home now, work at home should be shared, too.
A good example was set for me because my father, Sidney Scott, always cheerfully helped at home. I woke up nearly every morning with my father singing as he fixed breakfast for my mom and me.
His was not always the usual breakfast as he put his own touches on it. My mom woke every morning as he brought her a cup of coffee. He washed dishes, vacuumed floors or whatever else he could do to help her.
Both Thadd and Scott clean house, wash clothes and cook. As usual for the male cook, they take what is traditional and add their own touches. Just as often as not, they come up with completely new and different creations. Their food is always good; just ask any of their family and friends.
Scott goes completely on his own with cooking, which is exactly his personality. Thadd, however, has taken my lasagna recipe and then perfected it in his own way.
He also used a cobbler recipe I have used for many years as it is the best I have ever put in my mouth. To be honest, it is a recipe I got from Melody Johnson. Once I ate some of her cobbler, I was hooked.
Since it is not possible to give Thadd’s recipe for lasagna (it is different every time), I will give you mine and you can feel free to add or delete to make it yours. I have added to it myself. I use the sauce for both lasagna and spaghetti.
Lasagna
Put one and a half pounds of ground beef in a large pot. Add onion, green pepper, salt and pepper to taste. Add in 1 teaspoon oregano, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1 bay leaf and a shake of red pepper.
Cook, stirring until ground beef is browned and then add:
1 can of petite diced tomatoes
2 small cans of tomato paste
2 regular cans tomato sauce
Cook 45 minutes to an hour slowly
While sauce is cooking, cook lasagna noodles and drain
You will need 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese and 8 oz. of shredded parmesan.
Line your pan or dish with a little sauce, then layer as follows:
Noodles – sauce – cheese – noodles – sauce – cheese
Bake at 325 degrees for about 1 hour. Cool 15 minutes before cutting.
Cobbler
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 stick butter
1 egg
1 large can of peaches or any other fruit
Drain fruit
Beat egg with sugar and flour
Pour fruit in 8X8 pan
Sprinkle flour mixture over fruit
Melt butter and pour over flour mixture being sure to cover all
Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees
Sylvia Hughes is a retired newspaper editor and columnist residing in Windsor. In addition to three sons, she has a gaggle of grandchildren, many of whom love cooking with her just as she did with her mother and grandmother.