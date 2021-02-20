My mother, like her mother before her, had a large garden. Unlike her mother, the garden was her place to retreat and find peace after a hard day at work. In her garden she could shake off the stress of work and relax. Working in the dirt is an age old therapy. I have felt it many times. I hope you have experienced it too. If not, you should try it.
The wonderful thing about working in the soil is that it gives blessings for the time spent working in it. Flowers or vegetables are both beautiful and practical. Both beauty and food are necessary for happiness I think. Mama planted flowers at the edge of her garden. Thus her table was set with flowers to please the eye and food that was fresh and delectable.
We enjoyed everything the garden offered but the thing my dad and I loved most was fried corn. As a matter of fact, once when mama had to have surgery, we ate only fried corn for dinner. Like two naughty children, because mama would never approve of a supper with only corn, we gathered corn, shucked, silked and cut it off the ears. Dad fried it just like he saw mama do it. It was an absolutely feast. This is the way mama did it.
Fried corn
Fry about three slices of streak-of-lean. Remove the meat and add kernels from about 12 ears of corn to the grease. Fry, stirring, until it all turns a little brown. Add about a half cup of water, cover and steam at low temperature until water is gone. Add salt and pepper and serve.
You can cook grated cabbage the same way and it is the best cabbage you will ever eat.
The other thing mama made that was close in running with the corn was her homemade rolls. These were always made for Sunday dinner. She always had it ready at lunchtime and we ate it again for dinner. In the summer when the garden was in we had a table full. She would usually cook a ham, potato salad, deviled eggs, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers in vinegar and green beans. She often made a banana pudding for dessert. Her pudding was the lightest I ever ate.
These are her recipes for rolls and the pudding part of her banana pudding just as she wrote them.
Vanilla Pudding
Small can of milk
Two cans of water (measured from the milk can)
3 egg yolks (Save whites for the meringue)
1 cup of sugar
2 level tablespoons of corn starch
Mix and cook on medium heat on stove until thickened.
Ice Box Rolls
Dissolve 2 packets of yeast in 1 cup of warm water. Let cool.
Put 1 cup of lard, ½ cup of sugar and 2 tablespoons of salt in a bowl.
Pour 1 cup of boiling water over this and mix.
Add two well beaten eggs and mix.
Add yeast mixture and stir.
Add around 8 cups of flour, more or less, depending on what it takes to make soft dough.
Cover and put in ice box for four hours or overnight.
Roll out and cut like biscuits.
Put two in each section of a muffin pan.
Grease top and let rise two hours before cooking.
She gave no instructions for cooking but I would guess about 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
Hope this brings back happy memories of your family meals. There is no joy greater than sitting down together as a family, sharing a good meal, love and laughter.
Sylvia Hughes is the author of "Grandma's Kitchen" in Eastern North Carolina Living magazine.