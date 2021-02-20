Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Virginia...North Carolina... Appomattox River At Mattoax affecting Amelia, Chesterfield and Powhatan Counties. Nottoway River Near Stony Creek affecting Sussex County. Cashie River Near Windsor affecting Bertie County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia... Blackwater River Above Franklin affecting Southampton, City of Franklin, Isle of Wight and City of Suffolk independent cities. Nottoway River At Sebrell affecting Southampton County. For the Appomattox Basin...including Farmville, Mattoax, Matoaca... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Chowan Basin...including Sebrell, Emporia, Rawlings, Stony Creek, Lawrenceville, Franklin...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lower Roanoke Basin...including Windsor...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM EST. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cashie River Near Windsor. * Until Monday morning. * At 9:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 8.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EST Saturday was 8.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Portions of N. York St, Davis Ball Park and the Cashie Wetlands Walk begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 04/27/2017. &&