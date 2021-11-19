As we move closer to Thanksgiving Day, I am reminded of King David when he appointed Asaph and his associates to give praise to the Lord.
You can find the entire account recorded in 1 Chronicles 16, but one verse from this account stands out.
This verse was to be expressed by Asaph and his associates as they ministered before The Ark.
The verse I am thinking about is 1 Chronicles 16:34, and it stresses that we are to give thanks to God, for He is good, and His love endures forever.
This same thought is found throughout the Scriptures.
Since this is such a reoccurring expression, there must be a life application for us to remember — at Thanksgiving and throughout the year.
What makes this verse so vital that it is found repeatedly in the Scriptures?
Let’s consider the meaning.
Give thanks to God, for He is good, and His love endures forever.
It starts that we are to give thanks to God. The verse never says, giving thanks when life is going well, or when we are happy, no it says to give thanks — regardless.
The implication is to give thanks perpetually. Happy, sad, upset, angry — give thanks to God — hands down.
1 Thessalonians 5:18 reminds us that we are to give thanks in all circumstances, and it does not stop there; the verse continues to reveal that it is God’s will for us to give thanks in all life situations.
Why?
Well, science has discovered that practicing gratitude boosts immunity, decreases disease risk, and improves sleep (Sood, 2021).
God knew this from the beginning; thus, He has encouraged us to thank Him in all circumstances.
The verse goes on to state: for God is good. You know, the rich young ruler called Jesus ‘good’ and Jesus said, no one is good except for God (Luke 18:19). God is totally good— in all His ways. You might dispute this claim, and you are well within your right, but it doesn’t change the fact that God is good.
Please understand our human comprehension cannot fathom the goodness of God, but God did say that His ways are not our ways, and His thoughts are so much higher than our thoughts (Isaiah 55:8–9). The Scripture also says that there is a way that seems right to people, but its end leads to destruction (Proverbs 14:12; Proverbs 16:25). My encouragement is to trust that God works all things out for our good (Romans 8:28) because He is totally good (Exodus 34:6).
Finally, the verse concludes that God’s love endures forever. God’s love is eternal. Thus, He loves you now as much as He ever has or ever will. My love for my spouse has grown over time, but God’s love is constant. God does not love us less if we disobey Him, nor does He love us more if we obey Him (Romans 8:38-39). God loves you perfectly (Romans 5:8–9).
As we draw close to Thanksgiving Day, may we reflect on 1 Chronicles 16:34. May we see gratitude not merely as something we do once a year; instead, may we see gratitude as a daily part of a healthy God-honoring life. Give thanks to God, for He is good, and His love endures forever.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.