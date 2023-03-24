...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
After living in Edenton for some time, I have come to believe that March is possibly the coldest and windiest month here on the Sound. Old man winter just wants to hang on before warm weather arrives like clockwork in April.
And, although spring fever teased me back in February with an intense urge to hit the links, this chilly March weather implores me to seek warmth and comfort. A warm comforting brunch or dinner entrée I enjoy in this shoulder season is Grillades and Grits.
Grits are comfort food for the South and when topped with a hot steaming ladle of a rich, flavorful sauce filled with veggies and tender pieces of steak this dish is almost a meal in itself. Grillades, pronounced GREE-ahds, and Grits is a Southern dish that originated in New Orleans around the time of the Civil War.
It is traditionally served for breakfast or brunch, but it is hearty enough for dinner. The dish incorporates the traditional creole brown roux with the regional holy trinity aromatics of onion, garlic, celery and bell pepper along with tomato and steak.
The beef used is usually less expensive tougher cuts that simmer and tenderize, but I often end up with so many extra odd pieces of beef tenderloin from cutting filet mignon that I use that when making this dish. Feel free to use what cuts of beef you prefer.
This week I have included my recipe for Grillades and Grits.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Grillades with Grits
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
Grillades
• 2 pounds of steak cut in 2-inch pieces
• 1 ½ cups bacon, diced
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning, divided
• 2 tablespoons beef demi-glace or Better Than Bouillon
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon thyme
• 2 bay leaves
• 1/4 cup tomato paste
• 1 teaspoon honey
• Salt and pepper to taste
• ½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Grits
• 1 cup stone-ground grits
• 4 cups whole milk, room temperature
• ¼ cup butter
• Pinch of sugar and salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
• Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy pan over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook over medium heat until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
• In a shallow bowl combine ½ cup flour with 1 teaspoon each of salt creole seasoning. Turn heat to medium high under Dutch oven. Lightly dredge each piece of steak in the flour mixture and sear small batches in the hot pan. Do not overcrowd the pan or the beef will not brown. Sear until golden brown, turning over to sear all sides, and adding additional oil as needed. Remove and set aside.
• Reduce heat to medium low. Add additional oil as needed. Add onion, celery, and peepers to the fat in the pan and cook until caramelized. Add the tomatoes and garlic and cook for a few more minutes more. Remove all the vegetables with a slotted spoon and set aside.
• In the same pan add the butter and melt. Sprinkle in the flour making a roux with the fat and butter and cook until a deep brown. Slowly stir in the beef stock and vinegar and stir, scraping up any fond that has developed on the bottom of the pot. Stir in the beef demi-glace, Worcestershire, thyme, bay, creole seasoning, tomato paste, and honey. Add the reserved vegetables and bring to a simmer. Add the reserved beef and slowly simmer until the meat is tender.
• Meanwhile prepare grits by heating a large heavy pan over medium heat. Add the butter and after melting lightly toast the grits. Slowly stir in the warm milk. Cook while continually stirring until thickened and creamy. Season with salt, pepper, and sugar. Add more butter if desired.
• If the Grillades liquid is too thin, add additional tomato paste or prepare a beurre manié by blending 2 tablespoons each softened butter and flour. Stir into sauce to thicken it. If too thin, add more stock. Season to taste. Add half the freshly chopped parsley.
• Serve Grillades on creamy grits with more parsley and the cooked bacon.