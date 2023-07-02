...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
