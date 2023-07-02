We have considered Paul’s instructions in Colossians 3:1-4 the last three times and how his instructions are the keys to successful living.

The keys we have considered so far: ‘Successful people put God first, always,’ ‘Successful people choose Godly friends,’ ‘Successful people are involved in a Bible-believing church,’ ‘Successful people remain teachable,’ ‘Successful people find Godly mentors,’ ‘Successful people develop their minds,’ ‘Successful people do not let technology consume them’ and ‘Successful people ask for help.’

  

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com