And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?” Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. But He said to them, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?” And they feared exceedingly, and said to one another, “Who can this be, that even the wind and the sea obey Him!”
- Mark 4: 37-41
I have always loved the rain. When I was a child and even as a teenager, if it started raining, I was out the door and walking.
As an adult, I loved to stand on a porch or in a doorway and watch it rain. The air smells so fresh when it rains. It feels as though everything is renewed, refreshed and cleansed.
The bad thing is the weather can turn very treacherous.
I have seen a lot of those in my many years on this earth.
I remember Hurricane Hazel in 1954. It hit North Carolina with winds from 90 to 150 miles an hour. It hit Virginia, where I was living at the time at about 100 miles an hour. The strongest of the winds came and went in a short time, but was terrifying in its intensity. I remember Hurricanes Floyd and Florence which were pretty bad here in North Carolina.
One time several years ago, my granddaughter, Brooke, and I decided to go to Nags Head. It was in the fall. The motel we stayed at was just steps from the ocean. Soon after we arrived, a storm blew up. The winds were so strong, they rocked you. The ocean was roaring and angry. The waves were the highest I have ever seen.
Jesus and the disciples were on the Sea of Galilee when a huge storm blew up. The Sea of Galilee is 700 feet below sea level and surrounded by steep hills. Cold air from one side and hot from another can bring violent, life threatening storms on this sea. One storm in 1992 sent waves ten feet tall. It is no wonder the disciples were afraid. Their biggest problem was they were not fully aware of who was in the boat with them.
I call up to my mind the hurricanes and storms I have witnessed.
But mostly I remember those angry waves at Nags Head. Can you see it? The wild roar of the sea. The tall waves crashed with great force.
Imagine yourself out there on a boat. Now hear Jesus say, “Peace, be still” and instantly everything is calm. No more wind. No more waves. Just complete calm and gentle waves lapping against the boat.
You might find yourself more terrified of the power of Jesus than you were of the storm.
Awe struck are the only words that come to mind.
“Ah, Lord God! Behold, You have made the heavens and the earth by Your great power and outstretched arm. There is nothing too hard for You.” — Jeremiah 32:17.
The next time you are in a storm remember who is in control of the ship.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.