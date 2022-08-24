There is an interesting verse in Mark’s gospel. The verse states that Jesus appeared in a different form to two of His followers who were walking from Jerusalem into the country (Mark 16:12).

Now, theologians have differing thoughts on this verse. I do not know what Mark meant, but I do know what it means to me and my ministry.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.