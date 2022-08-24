There is an interesting verse in Mark’s gospel. The verse states that Jesus appeared in a different form to two of His followers who were walking from Jerusalem into the country (Mark 16:12).
Now, theologians have differing thoughts on this verse. I do not know what Mark meant, but I do know what it means to me and my ministry.
Jesus still appears in different forms today. Jesus is described as The Lion of the Tribe of Judah (Revelation 5:5; John 5:22). Some people are incredibly comfortable viewing Jesus in this way. He is the mighty warrior Who overcomes.
Sometimes this is the only ‘form’ in which they can view their Savior. They rebuke anyone who views Jesus in any other way.
Scripture is clear. While Jesus is The Lion of the Tribe of Judah, Jesus is also God’s perfect sacrificial Lamb (John 1:29; 1 Peter 1:19). Some people have trouble understanding and receiving Jesus in the ‘form’ of a Lamb, but He is still Jesus.
Some people have trouble when Jesus takes on the ‘form’ of Love. Scripture says that God is love (1 John 4:8; 1 John 4:16), and Scripture is clear that Jesus and the Father are One (John 10:30); thus, Jesus is Love. Some people have trouble seeing Jesus in this ‘form’ because they can only view Him as Judge.
Clearly, Jesus is Love, but Scripture also portrays Him as Judge (Matthew 25:31-46). He is all loving and The Judge of all people from every nation. Two different ‘forms,’ yet He is still Jesus.
There is a line from a popular Will Ferrell movie. Will’s character prays a prayer that begins, “Dear Lord Baby Jesus,” and ends, “Thank you, for all your power and your grace, Dear Baby God, Amen.”
When Will’s character is questioned as to why he is praying to the baby Jesus, Will’s character says something that profoundly explains our human understanding. His character expresses that he is more comfortable with baby Jesus than with grown-up Jesus. Yes, Jesus is The Baby in the manger.
Still, He is also The Man Who shed His blood and died for the world’s sins (Galatians 1:4). Jesus is also the risen Savior (Matthew 28:6).
Healthy Christianity sees and attempts to understand Jesus in all His’ forms.’ Lord, Savior, Lion, Lamb, Judge — these are, but a few of the countless ‘forms’ Jesus appears. Regardless, He is still Jesus.
I encourage us not to discount or rebuke people who only see Jesus as gentle or mighty; after all, Scripture assures He can appear in both ‘forms.’ I pray that we help them see His other ‘forms’ and that we, in return, let them help us see Him as they see Him. Too often, we discount the people who dot their ‘i’ and cross their ‘t’ differently. They may view Jesus in the only ‘form’ they have ever known Him, and they may be longing for someone like you to help them see the other ‘forms’ Jesus manifests.
May we be Christians who accept Jesus in every biblical ‘form’ in which He can appear. May we attempt to know Him as fully as humanly possible.