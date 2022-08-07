In the first century, rabbis used parables to communicate profound truths to their followers. When the follower of a rabbi understood the truth being shared, the rabbi would say, “You’ve heard, and you’ve heard; you’ve seen, and you’ve seen.”

What clarity this brings to Rabbi Jesus’ words when He said that you people will listen and listen, but you will not understand. You will look and look, but not really see (Matthew 13:14-38).

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.