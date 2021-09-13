This column is being written following Labor Day Weekend. This weekend in my youth, meant the end of summer and back to school. Now children return to school in the middle of August.
Still this weekend does mark the end of summer for me even though technically we still have until Sept. 21.
In the past, the tobacco harvest contributed to schools not opening until September. The school age teenagers and preteens were needed in the formerly labor-intensive tobacco crop. The mechanization of agriculture in general, but more particularly tobacco, took away the need for kids to work in the fields and barns.
Another factor was the tobacco crop becoming a large-scale operation for farmers, instead of every local area in the county having its own small tobacco fields and barns on each and almost every farm. Whole families grew up, working for at least part of the time in the local tobacco fields.
This work as children helped develop a work ethic that still exists in many of our residents today. It also taught us to strive to get better jobs so we would not have to go back to the fields to work.
At the chamber, we now turn to Fall activities and plan for the run up to Christmas. We usually participate in the Aulander Peanut Festival, but that unfortunately has been cancelled until next year. In the Covid variant health climate that is the right decision.
We are hopeful the Bertie Spectacular 5k will go off without a problem in late October, but it will depend on how we are doing as a community.
We will make decisions on Veteran’s Day and First Responders Dinner as we get closer to those dates. We have set the date of Dec. 2 for the annual Christmas Parade in Windsor. We will do what Christmas activities we can.
Ribbon cuttings are still happening as we are averaging about two a month. This past month we celebrated Simply Scrumptious 252 on Sally Freeman Road and an expansion of Gifted Hands on King Street in Windsor. Of course, we are careful with the ribbon cuttings doing them outdoors and wearing masks.
Our next ribbon cutting is for C & J Ambulette Non-Emergency Medical Transport, Inc. which opened a number of months ago on Granville Street in Windsor. We will cut a ribbon at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. They offer local affordable transport services for doctor’s visits, appointments for the citizens of Bertie County whether handicapped or not.
These are trying times across the nation, but certainly here in Bertie County they are also. We have maintained a relatively lower unemployment rate in Bertie County than almost all of the counties in our area and have at times been the lowest rate in the state.
Our businesses are still struggling to keep a workforce every day. Let’s hearken back to working in the summer in the tobacco fields of our youth and draw on that experience to get through these difficult times.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.