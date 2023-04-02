It is now merely hours before Jesus is cruelly hung on the cross. Before He arrives at that instrument of torture and death, Jesus would have one final meal with His disciples — the Passover Seder (Luke 22:7-22).

The Passover meal was a four-hour, family-oriented time of tradition and symbolism. This meal included dinner and the story of Passover with symbolic items to remind the participants of lessons learned through the Passover celebration.

