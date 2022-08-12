Hot! That is how it has been for the last few weeks and it was no different for the Seafood Truck/Street Festival brought to you by Bertie Alumni Community Association on Aug. 6 in downtown Windsor, which was supported by the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce.
The event kicked off with DJ K Soundzz, getting the party started with a wide assortment of music. Granville Street was shut down from Queen Street to King Street so vendors could fill in the area. People brought out lawn chairs to put on the street, but as I said earlier it was very hot.
A car show was held in the parking lot behind the License Plate Agency, hosted by Frank Mitchell, part of the alumni association leadership. There were cars competing locally and from out of state.
It’s always fun to walk around and check out the cars on display. Any proceeds netted in this event goes to the association’s scholarship fund.
A variety of vendors were set up on Granville Street offering fried crabs, catfish, trout, flounder and shrimp, just to highlight some of the seafood. Ribs and turkey legs and BBQ were available for the non-seafood eaters, as well as Top Dog, a local hot dog vendor.
The Chamber is not in charge of the vendors in this event, but does take care of the music. Our band this year was The Mighty Saints of Soul, who are a successful beach music band from eastern North Carolina. Its members have been part of the Band of Oz and have collaborated with the Embers.
They entertained the crowd with a selection of songs from Motown, beach music and some funk. There were a few adventurous souls who danced in the street, such as Joe and Elizabeth Huff. Thanks to the band who braved the heat performed from 3-5 p.m.
The attendees were a mix that represents our community in age, race and social status, just as our Freedom Fireworks does in July. It is good to see all of the community having fun together.
This year’s event did not quite have the same turnout as last years. Both years the day was very hot, however last year we were rained out on Saturday and held the rain date on Sunday. Perhaps a move to September may be appropriate, with some hope of a cooler day.
There was also another high-profile event occurring in Murfreesboro (North Carolina Watermelon Festival). That event runs from Wednesday to Saturday, so the possibility exists of having our event after church on Sunday like last year because of the rain date. We will also consider moving the event to a slightly cooler month like September. We certainly would love to hear from you at the Chamber.
This weekend, the Chamber will attend the Indian Woods Back-to-School event on Saturday at the Blue Jay Recreational Center at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Looking forward to sampling and judging BBQ chicken with our friends!
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.