Chamber Chatter

Lewis Hoggard

Hot! That is how it has been for the last few weeks and it was no different for the Seafood Truck/Street Festival brought to you by Bertie Alumni Community Association on Aug. 6 in downtown Windsor, which was supported by the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce.

The event kicked off with DJ K Soundzz, getting the party started with a wide assortment of music. Granville Street was shut down from Queen Street to King Street so vendors could fill in the area. People brought out lawn chairs to put on the street, but as I said earlier it was very hot.

