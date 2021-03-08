After a long afternoon at work, I struck out to find a birthday gift for my wife with about an hour before the family celebration. Sharon’s hard to buy for, so I walked out of the store with a gift for me.
That’s not as bad as it sounds, or entirely true. At the first store I visited, the items she wanted were easy to locate. But exercise dumbbells alone seemed lame. I stopped in at one of those home stores to find something that a woman will enjoy but might not consider buying for herself.
I eliminated things such as lighted makeup mirrors, fancy coffee grinders, decorative wall hangings or cooking utensils. She loves to cook, but a new pot for her birthday seems presumptive.
She already bought a new vacuum cleaner for herself. It’s one of those robotic kind that will sweep the floors and conveniently take the blame for terrorizing the pets.
Sharon will occasionally marvel at my ability to turn any conversation or situation into something about me. It’s not a great quality, I admit, but one that has allowed me to write a personal column for 25 years.
True to form, while visiting the home store with her in mind, I decided to look for a new seat cushion for myself. At some point during my sixth decade on the planet, my skinny tailbone started demanding additional padding.
The demand really has always been there, but somehow I’ve been able to work around it. A career spent sitting at a desk wore me down, with the years on a newspaper copy desk being especially brutal.
Newspapers, in my experience, do not spring for stand-up desks, which leaves copy editors locked in a not-so-soft seat under a hard deadline.
I remember watching a fellow copy editor carry in an inflatable ring to sit on — for reasons that are painfully familiar to long-haul truckdrivers. There were times when ring therapy could have provided me with relief, but vanity was a burr also in my saddle.
I would sit with one leg folded underneath, or even turn my chair around to perch on both knees. The ring would have been less conspicuous.
During recent years, I have used a seat cushion made of memory foam. With a basic design intended for a kitchen chair, the implement has forgotten everything it ever knew about memory foam.
I use my cushion at the desk and in the car. I’ve been known to turn around and go back for it 3 miles into a vacation.
A clerk at the home store directed me to the only seat cushion they carry, which is an $80 slab of corrugated gel made from “hyper-elastic polymeric” materials. You’re supposed to be able to put a raw egg under it and sit on it without breaking the egg.
I will not tempt that particular marketing gimmick, but the thing does seem to be keeping my “egg” more comfortable.
I promised Sharon that I would find her a better gift than the dumbbells. She said not to worry about it, but that was before she knew about my hyper-elastic polymeric indulgence.
And she’s been working out.