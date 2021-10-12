God has made us so many great promises in His Word. One such promise He spoke through His dear Son.
In Matthew 11:28, Jesus said to come to Him if you are weary and burdened, and He will give you rest. If we look at this verse in context, we see that Jesus is revealing His Father to us. Jesus says, take My yoke because it is light — learn from Me (11:29-30).
Many things in life can be like a heavy yoke and burden. You know, a yoke is a large wooden beam used between a pair of oxen to enable them to pull their burden together in pairs. Jesus says that we should take up His yoke because His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. He also promises that He will give rest to our souls.
See, Jesus has done for us what we could not do for ourselves. Jesus has made us overcomers (Romans 8:37), but this power is only available when we surrender to Him. When we try to live life on our terms, our yoke will become heavy, tiresome and burdensome. When we surrender to His will, our burden becomes light, and we find rest for our soul.
Now, Jesus did not promise that we would never have any more hardship. No, what He promises us is that our burden will be light. We will go through hardships and trials in life, but Jesus lightens our load when we go through them with Him.
How? Jesus has given us peace with God (Romans 5:1) and the peace of God (Philippians 4:6-7). God’s peace, which comes as a result of prayer, protects our minds and hearts.
When our yoke feels burdensome, and we begin to talk to God about our feelings, He begins to flood our hearts and minds with His sweet peace, thus lightening our load and we find His rest.
Jesus makes the way for us to know God’s mercy (Psalm 103:10-11). Mercy means that God does not treat us as our sins deserve; instead, we experience His unmerited favor throughout our entire life.
Thus, when our load becomes burdensome, and we are in Christ Jesus, we understand that He is not placing the heaviness on us, quite the opposite, we understand that He has made the way for our burden to be light and for our soul to know rest.
Jesus also gives Joy (Psalm 16:11; 1 Peter 1:3-9; 4:13,14), victory over sin (Romans 6:6-23), and freedom from fear (Psalm 23:4). These are all gifts that help lighten our burden and give rest to our souls.
When you open the Bible and begin to read, you will find countless other things Jesus gives to all who place faith and hope in Him. All these things He gives can help lighten our burden and help us find rest for our soul, but it all starts with choosing to live for Him.
In part, this is what the good news message is about, Jesus has made the way for us to enjoy His light burden and to know His rest for our soul. If today you feel weighed down with a heavy burden or burdens, and you know Christ, allow Him to lighten your load and give you rest.
If today, you feel weighed down and have never trusted Christ, believe on Him today. He will not only save you, but He will also lighten your heavy load and give rest to your weary soul.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.