Nehemiah had a heavy burden for the city of Jerusalem. When he heard about how bad the wall was, he immediately asked God to give him favor in fixing the problem.
He was a slave at the time. He directly served the king and prayed for the way to fix something over eight hundred miles away. He prayed and fasted for four months before a door opened where he could help.
The king recognizes Nehemiah's hurt and asks what is wrong. The empathy of the highest leader on earth at that time is remarkable.
It's worth mentioning that Nehemiah could have been killed just for looking sad in the king's presence, but instead, God had gone before and prepared his heart.
Once Nehemiah mentions that he would like to return and serve the city of Jerusalem by rebuilding its walls, the king is favorable and asks what he needs. Nehemiah was ready to tell him what he needed in time, resources and authority. The king gave everything to him to be successful.
I preached on this text a few years ago and singled out a line Nehemiah uses when addressing the king. After being asked what he needs, Nehemiah responds, "If it pleases the king…." I told the ladies in my church if you will regard and speak to your husband in this manner, you will get whatever you want.
I understand it isn't a perfect formula for every selfish desire, but I also know that this heart is full of grace, honor and wisdom - that is, if you mean it when you say it. If you want to move someone's heart, pray to the King of Kings and regard others as kings.
After being given all he needs to succeed, Nehemiah arrives in Jerusalem some months later. He takes three days to rest there before searching for work, then assesses the damage at night.
Once he knows the extent of the needed work, he draws the people together to rouse them to the great need ahead. Nehemiah discusses the significant problems and then offers to lead the effort to make a difference for the city.
Many people join him, but others scoff and attack him. Nehemiah wasn't discouraged. Instead, he decided to move forward with the ones with him. "Rise and build" became the battle cry for all of them. He secured resources, authority and the team to make a difference.
Proverbs 16:9 says that men make plans, but God fixes our steps. I had always understood that to mean to plan is stupid, but I think it's telling that God honors righteous plans by fixing our steps before us.
So, I don't know what you are praying and hoping for, but I can say that if you pray and plan, I am sure God will open the right doors at the right time. Prepare today for what God has for you. Be ready.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.