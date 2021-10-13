In my many years of serving in the ministry I have discovered that life has tremendous challenges for us all; challenges in relationships, career, ministry, finance, health, etc. Life is filled with challenges.
However, I have discovered that one of the greatest challenges for people is self esteem.
People struggle with self-value and self-worth.
You should be able to look in the mirror every day of your life and be happy with the “You” that God has made.
The Psalmist declared that “we are fearfully and wonderfully made.”
Let me share with you three very important things that you can do to assure a healthier self-image:
1. Keep it real.
If it is, it is. If you feel the way you do, that feeling is real. Confess those feelings. And if you are unhappy with something about yourself, take the initiative to change it.
Do you need to lose weight?
Do you need a new hairstyle?
What is it that you need to change to have a better feeling about you? You must keep it real.
There was a man in the Scriptures that “kept it real.” He was blind. He was touched by Jesus and partially healed. When Jesus asked if he could see, he told Jesus that “he saw men as trees.” He didn’t deny it. He didn’t lie to himself or Jesus. He kept it real. He declared that he could see, but not clearly. Then Jesus touched him again and he was completely healed.
Whatever your situation, keep it real.
2. Stop comparing yourself to others.
Comparison is a kill-joy! You are not others, you are you. God created you. He made you. You are the only one with your fingerprint, personality, etc. And when you jump on the comparison ship, you are going to wreck.
There is a story in the Bible about comparison as well. Cain compared himself to Abel. He was jealous and his feelings drove him to destructive behavior. He rose up and killed his own brother. Stop comparing yourself to others or you will bring out the worst in you.
3. Renew your mind.
The only way you can keep it real and not compare yourself is to renew your mind and allow your mind to be influenced by the Word of God.
Romans 12:1,2 teaches us this. We must renew our mind and seek the mind of Christ. Constant influence by the media, the society, your peers, your enemies, etc. will tear you down. Renew your mind in Christ Jesus and you will be content with the “You” that God has created and the very purpose of your life.
You can say with confidence and sincerity, “I am happy with me!”
Have a great week and join us in person at 903 South Catherine Creek Road in Ahoskie or on the web at csicministries.com.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor of Carpenter’s Shop International Church in Ahoskie. You can write him at wallace@barnabas21.com.