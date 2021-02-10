Being the only one of anything could be a challenge.
The only person without a car. The only man without a suit. The only woman without a dress. The only individual at the prom without a date.
The circumstances and context of each only presents its own challenges. Such is the case with an only girl amongst five boys.
Her name is Lakely. She has a six-year-old twin brother and a two-year-old brother. Furthermore, she has three male cousins, ages six, four and almost two. When they all get together, she is an only amongst a rowdy crew. When they are not all together, she is still an only among the children. An only girl surrounded by boys.
Yet, she has learned to adjust to the challenges.
Once, when asked about her role with the boys, she stated, “Sometimes, when Quaid and Judah (her siblings) are not doing something right, I just tell them they shouldn’t do it. But, mom told me I’m not the boss, but I can tell them what is wrong or right.”
Interestingly, she is learning to be a mother.
It is natural for us to see other’s faults. We tend to point out differences of opinion or understanding. We often are quick to speak without thought that we may not be the final authority on the subject. We don’t mind telling others when they are right or wrong. Of course, this is based on our own opinion or understanding.
However, in reality, we are not the boss. There is One higher that has the final say.
Politicians vie for power and position, CEO’s climb the economic ladder, Hollywood stars seek to have their star placed on the sidewalk of the walk of fame, and the ultimate place for the sportsman is the Hall of Fame.
Their success demands the rest of the world to listen to their voices. They often dictate what is right and what is wrong with our culture, with an attitude of their opinion being the only one. Yet, with all their success, power and position, we must realize they are not the boss. God is the final authority on everything.
The Bible is the Words of our Boss. It tells us what is really right or wrong. It speaks of what pleases or displeases Him. His concern is that we obey Him.
Perhaps, you are an only in your family. You may be the only one to serve in the military. The only person to go to college. Perhaps, the only one in your community that has a mansion. Regardless, we all should never forget that We are not the Boss.
As Lakely was taught, advice can be given, but the ultimate rules and guidelines come from God, our Creator. He’s the Boss.
The Rev. R.O. “Buddy” Denton Jr. is Missionary/Evangelist to the Slavic Communities in America. He also hosts a devotional at noon each Monday-Friday at 12:00 p.m. on Facebook called, “Nuggets at Noon.” (Facebook page is Roy O. Denton Jr.)