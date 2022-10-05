A crisp, bright autumn day is a joy. As the heat and humidity fade and a chill fills the air, vibrant fall colors begin to spatter throughout the trees and course across the sunset.
And, as crisp as the autumn air is the apple. This tart autumn fruit can be enjoyed in so many sweet and savory dishes, and they are in season and at their peak right now.
Apples are available in many unique varieties in an array of names from Pazzaz to a Pink Lady, each with unique qualities best suited for poaching, baking or just enjoying a big juicy bite. While once “forbidden,” the apple is now beloved.
I add apples to my butternut squash soup, and many fall pork dishes, as well as in breakfast sweets and desserts. But I was a little stumped about how to incorporate apples into my side dish selections when the last of the melons from Rocky Hock were depleted until next year.
So I dusted off my old recipes and revisited one I created in the ‘90s for my kids. It’s a play on the Waldorf Salad, and perfect for fall. A few customers have requested this recipe that I’ve added to the menu.
In place of a mayonnaise-based dressing, I toss crisp apples in Greek yogurt spiked with warm autumn flavors.
For interest, I add macadamia nuts or pistachios, red grapes, cubes of cheddar cheese, and golden raisins for a play on sweet and savory. Another nice addition is a handful of pomegranate seeds since I had a few home-grown ones on hand graciously given to me by Lynn and Kevin Isler who recently moved to Edenton from Charleston.
This week I have included my recipe for Autumn Apple Salad. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Autumn Apple Salad
INGREDIENTS
• 3 honey crisp or gala apples, diced
• 1 lemon, juiced
• 1 cup pistachio meats, or macadamia nuts
• 1 ½ cups red grapes, halved
• 1 cup golden raisins
• ½ cup pomegranate seeds
• 1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, diced
• 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
• 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon honey
PREPARATION
1. Zest lemon and set aside. Dice apples into ½-inch cubes and place in a large bowl. Toss apples with lemon juice. Cut the cheddar into cubes the same size as the apples and add to the bowl, along with raisins, grapes, and nuts.
2. In a small bowl stir together the yogurt, zest, cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey. Pour yogurt mixture over the apple mixture and gentle toss to combine. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds. Serve immediately. Can be stored in refrigerator for a day.