As we continue to near Resurrection Sunday, I think of Jesus’ pathway to the cross.
Matthew 21:18-46, Matthew records ‘the next day’ — meaning Jesus is one step closer to the cross. On this new day, Jesus sees a fig tree full of leaves, and Jesus is hungry, so He approaches expecting to find early figs. When He finds none, he curses the fig tree, and Matthew states that the tree dies and withers instantly.
We often fail to see that what happens next ties to this tree’s prompt finale as Jesus walks away from Bethany and enters the temple in Jerusalem, the elite religious challenge Jesus’ authority.
Then Jesus tells two parables: The Parable of the Two Sons and The Parable of the Tenants. Understand, the religious leaders challenging Jesus’ authority and the parables to follow all are themed around fruit, or more to the point, fruitlessness, just like the fruitless fig tree on the road from Bethany to Jerusalem.
In the Old Testament, Israel is described as God’s tree, planting and vineyard (Judges 9:8–15; Isaiah 3:14; 5:1–7; Jeremiah 12:10; Ezek. 17:2–10; 19:10–14). As God’s special ‘planting’ and covenant people, they must yield spiritual fruit (Psalm 1:3; Jeremiah 17:8–10). While God alone brings the increase of fruitfulness (Deuteronomy 7:13; 28:4), a lack of fruitfulness is a sign of God’s favor, blessing, and approval being removed due to rebellion (Deuteronomy 11:17; Jeremiah 8:13; Hosea 9:10-17).
The fig tree metaphor for Israel’s spiritual health is coming to pass in Jesus’ actions. The time has come for God’s people, especially the religious leaders, to yield fruit that will bless the world (Isaiah 27:6).
On many occasions, God’s prophets describe God examining the nation for “early figs,” as a sign of spiritual fruitfulness (Micah 7:1-7) only to go away empty-handed. Jesus — God in the flesh — stands at a literal fig tree and finds no early figs. His later exchange with the religious leads drives the point of fruitlessness home.
Still, God promises to replant Israel and produce healthy figs (Joel 2:22; Amos 9:14; Micah 4:4; Zechariah. 8:12; Ezekiel 36:8). The disciples marveled at the fig tree’s expeditious end, but Jesus immediately talks about the importance of prayer, not the demise of the fig tree.
Why? Because the disciples will become the new caretakers of God’s people, His ‘planting’ (Matthew 21:33–45), and the way they will achieve His task is by the power of fervent prayer (James 5:16).
Additionally, there is a New Testament mandate which has intensified: God’s people are to bear spiritual fruit like never before (John 4:36; 15:2–16; Romans. 1:13; 6:21; Galatians 5:22; Philippians 1:11; 4:17; Hebrews 12:11; James 3:17). We achieve this task of bearing genuine spiritual fruit through fervent, heartfelt prayer (John 15:1-8).
Our personal lives and churches can look like leafy fig trees with brimming agendas, booming attendance and abounding responsibilities, but the root can be withered. There is no intimacy with God, and when Jesus inspects us up close, He finds no fruitfulness.
May we fervently pray and trust God to mature the fruit of holiness in our lives and churches. May we be instant in every season. May we produce bountiful plenty for our Lord and Savior.