Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Cashie River Near Windsor affecting Bertie County. For the Lower Roanoke Basin...including Windsor...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EST. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cashie River Near Windsor. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 5:15 AM EST Monday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM EST Monday was 8.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 6.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Portions of N. York St, Davis Ball Park and the Cashie Wetlands Walk begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 01/02/2016. &&