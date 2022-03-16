Do everything without complaining and arguing, so that no one can criticize you. Live clean, innocent lives as children of God, shining like bright lights in a world full of crooked and perverse people. — Philippians 2: 14-15
Always be joyful. Never stop praying. Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus. — 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18
It is so easy to complain. Are you with me on this?
If things don’t go the way we want them to, we begin to mutter and complain.
If people don’t do what we think they should or don’t treat us like we expect… we tend to mutter, mutter, mutter.
Does the weather upset us?
Is it raining and we had something planned?
Is the sun shining and we feel we need rain for our flowers?
Are we having a difficult time getting something done?
Does our own clumsiness or someone else keep us from accomplishing what we want to do? Complain.
Does this sound familiar to you or am I out here by myself?
I remember once after a hurricane blew through, I heard a forecast predicting rain.
“We certainly don’t need rain now,” I complained. “The hurricane has left our creeks and rivers overflowing. I am afraid of what more rain will do.”
Then I caught myself.“Wait a minute,” I thought.
I’m not in charge of the weather. It’s out of my jurisdiction.
The weather isn’t waiting for my bidding to perform. Someone higher than me is responsible and He knows a lot more than I do about what we need and what He is doing.
Why should I worry about what may or may not happen or even what is happening?
There are some things that I can turn loose because I don’t have control over them anyway.
Worrying and complaining will not change them from what they are. “Give it up girl and relax!”
This is not an easy thing to do!
Each day gives us something we can complain about.
Maybe we tell ourselves we are releasing tension when in fact we are causing a mindset that makes us dissatisfied with everything in our world.
There is always something or someone we can find to complain about, so we must make a decision.
Are we going to stay in a constant state of agitation or are we going to relax and take life like it comes?
Say, “Is this going to make any difference ten years from now or even next week?”
Even if it is, can I change it?
If the answer is no, leave it to God and give it up.
Try whistling or singing or laughing instead as you go about your day.
If you laugh a lot when you are walking along by yourself, it will give someone else a good laugh. (Just hope they don’t call the men with the little white jackets.)
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.