Resurrection Sunday is upon us, and as we grow closer to this time of celebration, I want to consider Jesus’ final words, “It is finished” (John 19:30).
Have you ever considered the meaning of Jesus’ words? What ‘is finished?’ His life? His ministry?
Could Jesus have been talking about something more profound than even His hearers standing close to the cross understood? I am convinced that the answer to this question is yes.
First, Jesus is not a victim of Rome or Jerusalem. His utterance of these three last words demonstrates His willingness to lay down His life for humanity. He was in total control, even when it came time to surrender His Spirit to the providence of God.
‘It is finished’ tells me that Jesus was in control even when it seemed that all control was lost. Remember, Pilate was surprised that Jesus had expired so quickly (Mark 15:42-45).
Now, because ‘it is finished,’ you too can be a victor in a world that can be hostile and volatile. Scripture says that you are more than a conqueror because Jesus has won the victory for you (Romans 8:31-39). ‘It is finished’ so you can be ‘more than a conqueror’ (Romans 8:37).
When Jesus uttered these final words, Scripture records that the temple veil was torn from top to bottom (Matthew 27:51).
First, the temple veil was rent from the top-down, demonstrating that this was a divine act. The old order of only the High Priest being able to go directly into the presence of God once every year ‘is finished’ (Hebrews 9:7).
Now, every believer may enjoy God’s presence always (Ephesians 2:18). Even better, now God’s Spirit resides in the Christian’s hearts (John 14:16-17) — we are the temple (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). All made possible when Jesus said, “It is finished.”
The compound Greek for “It is finished” is ‘tetelestai.’ Tetelestai denotes ‘being complete,’ ‘bring to a close,’ ‘completely fulfilled.’
Some scholars argue that at the end of a first-century workday, a worker would say ‘tetelestai,’ — “my work is complete for this day.” ‘Tetelestai’ was also applied when a bill was paid in full.
When Jesus cried out, ‘tetelestai.’ — “It is finished,” He was stating that humanity had been freed spiritually (Galatians 3:13-15). Now, the free gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord (Romans 6:23) — because ‘it is finished.’
In addition, ‘tetelestai’ is tense perfect, thus denoting Jesus’ work is complete for all time and eternity.
So, the next time temptation tries to overtake you, remind temptation: ‘tetelestai.’ Should life circumstances attempt to overpower you, shout out: ‘tetelestai.’ When the adversary reminds you of what you were, remind the adversary of Jesus’ words: ‘tetelestai.’ — “It is finished.”
Remember, the past is the past; Jesus has made a way for you to have a glorious present, future, and eternity. You are more than a conqueror (Romans 8:37). You have access to God’s presence constantly (Ephesians 2:18). God’s Spirit dwells within you (John 14:16-17), and you are His temple (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). Your account is paid in full.
Everything mentioned has been afforded to you when Jesus declared, “It is finished.” The old order ‘is finished,’ now, live in the completeness Jesus’ death and resurrection have made available to you (Colossians 2:6-23).
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.