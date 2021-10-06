For the Lord reproves him whom he loves, as a father the son in whom he delights.
- Proverbs 3:12
I have seen many parents correct their children for their imagination. Life would be better if we all kept it. That imagination is called creativity in adults and is a valuable tool. It needs to be encouraged.
Daniel White, my children’s great-grandfather corrected me years ago because he thought I was correcting the children over something I should have let go. (He was someone I loved enough to listen and believe what he said.) He said we should only correct children for things that would cause them harm or because we were trying to help them build moral character.
I tried to follow that advice from then on. Many times I would look out a window to see what my children were doing in the yard. Sometimes I would see them playing in mud or doing things I remembered doing as a child — things that didn’t hurt me at all, but were great fun. I learned to watch, enjoy it and never let them know I had seen them doing it.
If you have children or grandchildren, think about Grandaddy Daniel’s advice to me and relax a little. You may find yourself having fun and taking some stress out of your life.
I read a few years ago about a mother (Barbara Johnson), who came home one day to find her sons in the kitchen throwing Jello at each other. She said she stopped for a minute, stunned. Then she grabbed a spoon and started throwing Jello right along with them.
When they were through, Jello was all over the counters, walls and floor. They were covered from head to foot in Jello but they were collapsing with laughter. Then they all pitched in and cleaned up together. She said it was a memory they laughed over for many years.
Now it is a precious memory to her because two of her sons died as young men. Her third left home and was gone many years before they were finally reunited. It was God and the happy times that pulled her through.
Maybe a good pattern for discipline would be to think of the times the Holy Spirit has reproved you in your Christian walk.
In my life it seems He reproves me when my actions or thoughts are out of line with what I know is right.
God has given each of us a conscience and when you are saved, the Holy Spirit adds to and reinforces it. We must always be sensitive to the times our conscience stings us or the Holy Spirit nudges us. We ignore them to our own harm.
There are also times when the Holy Spirit warns us and we ignore it and walk into a dangerous situation. We must learn to be diligent to listen and obey.
Just so, children must be taught and disciplined to stay away from anything that could be dangerous and to listen when we warn them. I always think of a child nearing a road where there is traffic. They need to be used to obeying a warning of danger and so do we.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.