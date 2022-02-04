When the temperatures take a dive it’s time to get cozy by the fire with a nice little nibble. Whether you are enjoying a good read, binge-watching Netflix, the upcoming Olympics or the Super Bowl, a tasty snack and beverage are all it takes to elevate the evening.
Popcorn is a snack loved by many. Its popularity rose when it was served in movie theaters during the Depression, but popcorn has been around for centuries.
The kernel was cultivated throughout the Americas by early Indian tribes until eventually the perfect strain was created by farmers in the 1800s. Corn grown for popping is cured on the stalk and then dried after harvesting until the kernels contain 14 percent moisture. The kernels explode into fluffy white glory when exposed to heat.
Popcorn can be made in a pan with oil on a stovetop, in the microwave in a bag, in an air popper or the iconic Jiffy Pop aluminum pan.
I just learned of a new snack that brings together two great tastes and elevates popcorn by cooking the kernels with bacon. My friend Tom Gandee told me about Bacon Popcorn which he and Cindy enjoy. The crunch of bacon and popcorn together is a fabulous combination.
You can also add a little sweet to each salty and savory bite with a touch of maple syrup or more crunch by adding nuts, or even change up the recipe with a little cheese.
This week I have included my recipe for Bacon Popcorn.
Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Bacon Popcorn
INGREDIENTS
• 6 slices bacon, chopped
• 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 4 tablespoons pure maple syrup
• Kosher salt to taste
PREPARATION
• Add bacon to a large Dutch oven or large heavy pot on medium heat. Cook until crisp and the fat has completely rendered. Remove the bacon and set on paper towels to drain. Crumble finely.
• Return the pot with the bacon fat back to the stove over medium heat. Add the popcorn kernels and shake the pot to gently toss the kernels until they are well coated. Cover with a lid placed slightly ajar to allow the steam to escape.
• Cook, shaking frequently, until the popping has almost stopped and slows to every few seconds, about 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and keep covered.
• Melt the butter and maple syrup over medium-low heat. Pour the butter mixture over the popped corn. Stir in the crumbled bacon and toss well to coat all of the kernels. Season with salt and toss again. Serve immediately.
Note: The maple syrup can be omitted, and the bacon popcorn can also be tossed with parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, or ranch dressing mix. Nuts may also be added.