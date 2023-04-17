...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with westerly winds 15 to
20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, in
tandem with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s and
already dry fuels will present a period of elevated fire danger,
especially Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly
In most areas, my daughters naturally have more in common with their mother than with me.
Like their mother, all three girls have experience as restaurant servers. The four of them were trading large-party tip strategies recently, and I was feeling left out because, strictly speaking, I have never worked as a restaurant server.
“Ever walk into the kitchen and see that you’ve been assigned to serve the entire Harlem Globetrotters team?” I asked. They shot me that “OK, what’s the lame punchline?” look.
No punchline. I really did serve the Harlem Globetrotters. It was 1978, and I was a senior in high school and working a new job as the evening-shift dishwasher at the Holiday Inn. It was an early-version, two-level motel with rooms that guests entered from the outside.
The Globetrotters were in town for their yearly show at Freedom Hall Civic Center. All 15 had individual rooms. When I arrived for my shift, all 15 had ordered room service — mostly burgers and fries.
Delivering room service meals fell to the dishwasher. More than one room service order on any given night was rare. Most nights there were none. I didn’t mind delivering room service meals. It got me out of the kitchen, a little fresh air, and usually a tip.
I remember receiving tips and kind words from team leaders Curly Neal and Meadowlark Lemon, who were among the first to get their meals. The others were grumpy, to say the least.
Johnson City’s Holiday Inn did not employ insulated food carriers back then — or even a dishwasher skilled in the art of serving food to large parties. I should have looked for a cart so that I could carry multiple meals into the cool November air.
I learned the cart strategy, and a few colorful phrases, by serving cold hamburgers to multiple hungry Globetrotters. I would meet those characters again — and “light them up” on a different court of competition.
Nearly 10 years later, I discovered a Bally pinball machine named Harlem Globetrotters On Tour inside a little neighborhood bar called Taps just down the street from that same Holiday Inn.
Joe Talbert and I would meet on Tuesday nights there, where we mastered that machine in short order. Joe taught me how to trap the pinball with an upper flipper, knock down a series of cards to light up “specials,” and then jam it into the lighted button to rack up free games.
With a single quarter, we left a career-high 45 games on that machine one night. The bartender took to unplugging it when he saw us coming.
Joe called me recently, nostalgic for our pinball days. He had looked up that specific machine online.
Apparently, there is some kind of pinball museum in Asheville, North Carolina, with a working Harlem Globetrotters On Tour machine.
A pilgrimage is being planned.
I did an image search online and brought up that familiar old machine. Cartoon caricatures of eight cheerful-looking Globetrotters are depicted on the back glass. Their burgers must have been served hot that day.