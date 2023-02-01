And so it was, when Jesus had ended these sayings, that the people were astonished at His teaching, for He taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes.
- Matthew 7: 28-29
This happened at the end of the Sermon on the Mount. It is repeated several times in the gospels.
Something about this struck my heart from the first time I read it. What did they see in Jesus as He taught? What did they hear in His voice that brought about this response?
Matthew says they were astonished. The dictionary defines astonished as: filled with sudden and overpowering surprise or wonder; amazed. This was no small reaction. His teaching surprised them. They were filled with wonder at His teaching and they were amazed by it.
Jesus spoke to the people from the depths of His being. Jesus told Nicodemus, “Truly, truly, I say to you, we speak of what we know, and bear witness to what we have seen, but you do not receive our testimony.”
There is a difference between someone who was there and one who repeats what they have heard. There is a difference between one who knows from experience and one who hears about it.
The people had until that time been taught by the scribes who quoted the great Rabbis to back up their teaching. Jesus said, “You have heard it said, but I say to you.” His teaching had the power of one who had the right to tell them the true interpretation of the scripture. He told them how they should live from the very mind of God.
The scribes and the Pharisees were teachers of the law, legal experts. Their teaching was from their nature, legalistic. They learned from the Talmud which had 613 laws of the famous Rabbis’ interpretation of the law. They taught people for instance how far they could walk on the Sabbath. Jesus taught the true meaning. It was actions that worshiped God and loved people. It was not a ritualistic performance.
The scribes and Pharisees loved for people to see them. They wanted admiration, respect; to be seen as holier than others. Jesus wanted people to see the Father and to know the Father had sent Him to teach truth and to seek the lost.
When they didn’t want Him to leave Capernaum, he told them, “I must preach the Good News of the Kingdom of God in other towns, too, because that is why I was sent.”
At Zacchaeus’ house he said, “Salvation has come to this home today, for this man has shown himself to be a true son of Abraham. For the Son of Man came to seek and save those who are lost.”
When Jesus was teaching the sermon on the mount, His words were easy to understand, not spoken to impress, but so people could understand and know what God’s commandments truly meant.
There must have been a presence about Jesus, a different spirit. There was compassion for the people they must have felt. There was such wisdom in every word.
Jesus’ authority was true authority, not one that was pretense. Jesus said all authority had been given to Him, both in heaven and on earth. His authority came from the Father and was the true authority. They must have felt it, seen it and heard it.