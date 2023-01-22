Jesus was tempted in all the ways that we are. The writer of Hebrews says that this is why we can know that we have a sympathetic High Priest. Not only will He serve us as priests do, but He understands our plight now.

Jesus was tempted for forty days while He fasted, and we get a glimpse into three specific aims of the devil. Each is very significant and covers the gambit of every possible scheme.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.