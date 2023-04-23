One of my favorite verses in the Bible is the one my grandmother called Jesus’ phone number.
“You want to know the answer? Dial Jeremiah 33:3,” I remember her saying. Of course, Jesus doesn’t have a heavenly telephone, but we can call on Him anytime through prayer. Jeremiah 33:3 reminds us to call on God, and He will answer us and show us great and mighty things we do not know.
God tells the prophet Jeremiah to call on Him and assures him that He will answer. God does not have heavenly voice mail or call waiting. He always hears His children’s calls and promises to answer.
Even if 10,000 people are talking to Him, God still listens and responds as if you were the only person talking to Him. How can He do that? He’s God, and nothing is impossible to Him (Matthew 19:26).
At the time he penned this scripture, Jeremiah was not popular. He had declared the truth, given to him by God, that Judah was getting ready to spend seventy years in captivity. Not liking the prophet’s message, the people put Jeremiah in prison. In this time of hardship for Jeremiah, we learn four reflective things about prayer.
Before we think about what we can learn, let me state that prayer is essential to our relationship with God. We can’t be in a relationship unless we talk and listen to the other party, and they, in return, speak and listen to us. Now, let’s consider the four principles we can reflect on in this verse.
First, God told Jeremiah: Call on Me. God desires to hear from us. He wants to hear about our bad times and good times — even if all we do is thank and praise Him for His goodness, He wants to hear from us.
Second, God says He will answer. God always answers prayer; His answer often may not take the form we desire, but we have His promise that He will answer us. We might not always understand the reason for His answer, but we can trust His answer is best for us (Romans 8:28).
Third, God promises to show us great and mighty things. We only see parts and pieces of the puzzle; however, God sees the big picture. How does that help us? We have God’s infinite understanding and wisdom to draw from.
God might not reveal everything to us at once, but we can see His hand at every twist and turn over time, guiding us in the best direction possible. When we see His handiwork in hindsight, it’s much easier to trust His guidance in the future.
Fourth, God not only promised to show us great and mighty things, He said they were great and mighty things that we do not know. No human can see the future unless God reveals it to them.
The astonishing truth is this: when you face the unknown, and you ask God to guide you, He will direct your path and will reveal Himself to you and show you things beyond your wildest dreams; however, you must take the first step and call on Him in prayer.
How might the truth of this promise transform your prayer life? Call on Jesus today.