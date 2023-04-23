One of my favorite verses in the Bible is the one my grandmother called Jesus’ phone number.

“You want to know the answer? Dial Jeremiah 33:3,” I remember her saying. Of course, Jesus doesn’t have a heavenly telephone, but we can call on Him anytime through prayer. Jeremiah 33:3 reminds us to call on God, and He will answer us and show us great and mighty things we do not know.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com