During a recent family gathering, a niece invited me to sign up with her to run a half-marathon. Her youthful optimism was so intoxicating that I could not resist playing along, however briefly.
“A half-marathon, huh?” I said, pondering.
“Yeah,” she said. “Let’s do it!”
“That’s got to be about a dozen miles or so, right?” I asked.
“Thirteen,” she said. “Piece of cake.”
My niece only recently married into the family after graduating from college on a cheerleading scholarship. She’s one of those bouncy-personality types that you just know can run for half of a 50-yard dash and somersault the other half.
“I would really like to do that,” I said, raising her hopes.
“Great! You and me,” she said. “We’re doing a half-marathon!”
For a minute there, this enthusiastic exchange with my niece felt like one of those dreams where I’m running really fast and far without ever becoming winded. But then I wake up and realize that I’m breathing normally because I’m actually resting and not running at all.
She even had me ever so briefly considering the possibility of signing up for this race. She has short legs. Mine are long. That might enable me to keep pace with her, I thought.
Who am I kidding? I had to come clean and explain to her that just because I jog weekly does not mean I have what it takes to run 13 miles without stopping. I do well these days to make it two.
Two miles about four days a week has been my limit for many years now. At my peak, the limit was three miles.
About 30 years ago, I set my all-time record at five and a half miles. I was going for six, but something near a knee popped, and I had to stop — for about three months.
That record run was on a cool summer evening in a light rain on a flat course. I felt so good after my usual — at that time — three miles that I just kept going. I have never had any desire to try that again.
It has been about as long ago as that record run since a young girl has asked me to run a race with her. A girlfriend once signed the two of us up to run a 5K race, which is a little more than three miles. As we were running, she kept wanting to up our pace. I knew better.
I know better still. Before starting my usual jog around the community college, I make sure to run the opposite direction of any others making their exercise rounds. I’m not ashamed of my pace, but it never feels good being lapped by a little old lady speed walking.
A young person, however, seeing me as a potential long-distance racing partner? Well, that’s powerful medicine.
I will admit to looking up some half-marathon training tips, just for fun. One routine promised total preparation by training only three days per week using such tactics as “speedwork.”
“Speedwork is all about quick bursts of speed, which trains you to run more efficiently,” the article said. “After warming up, you’ll do repeats of 400-, 800- or 1600-meter sprints.”
That’s where I stopped reading and woke up. Winded.